All-local cast for Sunday show

There's an interesting race lined up for Sunday. It features an "all-local" riding cast - but it is unlike what it used to be, when certain races were sometimes set aside for just apprentice jockeys.

This one, which is the seventh on the nine-race programme, brings together the cream of local talent in the form of senior riders like Benny Woodworth, I Azhar and budding apprentices like Simon Kok and I Amirul.

They're some of the best in the business and they make up the field through sheer ability rather than "charity".

That aside, some of the horses making up the field of 11 can be viewed as being potential Kranji champs.

Like, Romantic and Red Rover. Sierra Conqueror and Always Innocent.

What it all boils down to, is an exciting affair.

In preparation, Romantic was on the training track yesterday morning for an exercise gallop. With Amirul, his race rider, in the saddle, Romantic ran the 600m in 42.6sec.

From trainer Steven Burridge's yard, this son of Showcasing is really going places.

A last-start winner over the 1,200m on the Polytrack, he is holding his form and, you can bet, in this 1,000m "scurry" he'll be making a claim for the lead right from the get-go.

While there wasn't much else on the training track - which is always the case on lazy Thursdays - Zoff Speed looked good in a "loosening-up" gallop.

Down to contest Race 4 - the Open Maiden event over the 1,600m - Zoff Speed went fast over the final stretch and looked good on pulling up.

Trained by Ricardo Le Grange, Zoffspeed has yet to pick up a sizeable cheque for his six outings. But he is always one to consider when you're looking for candidates for those interesting novelty bets. - BRIAN MILLER