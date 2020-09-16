All respect to Hail Columbia

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(4) GOODTIME GUY wasn't far back on debut and could be a big improver. That form line has produced three subsequent winners and Goodtime Guy has been gelded and could live up to his name.

(6) ITALIAN DYNASTY wasn't far back on debut and that run was at this course. He should make good improvement for a stable in good form.

(5) STEEPLECHASE took no interest on his sprint debut and perhaps rightly so, as he is bred for this trip and further.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) FULL BLAST ran well on turf before running a cracker over this longer trip on the Polytrack. He has much in his favour.

(3) ALFREDO produced a determined effort with blinkers on and may keep going on turf as well.

(4) JAYS DANCER has had wide draws in his last two and could overhaul the above mentioned.

(13) BANZAI PIPELINE wasn't disgraced on debut.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(12) STORYLAND is making her handicap debut and could show up strongly on the fact she has been running in stronger feature races. She does have a tough draw.

(2) COLOUR OF LIGHT could enjoy this after running good races on the Poly.

(8) ROYAL VIEW is holding form but is not drawn too well.

b has an outside chance.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(4) HAIL COLUMBIA looks well placed to follow up on his maiden win. He is drawn well on the turf at Greyville and he should take some beating.

(9) CANADIAN BOLT showed useful ability recently but has drawn wide again.

(11) INTO THE FUTURE has shown class and must be watched, even if jumping from a bad draw.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(10) IN JEST has the best record over this track and trip and finished ahead of quite a few she meets again. But she has not been lucky with draws.

(3) SACRED BLUES was a strong finisher just behind her after a rest last time and has drawn well again.

(5) BELL JAR can score an overdue second career win after a string of consistent runs.

(1) MORE THAN A DIME finally lands a great barrier draw and could be the value bet.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) TILLIEANGUS brings very decent form into the race and, if taking to the right-handed Greyville track, could reward his followers.

(11) NEWS STREAM has been most unlucky not to win any of his last five or six races. He has drawn wide again but is a hope.

(2) DUTCH ALLEY gets a great gate and will test the favourites.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(1) ELECTRIC SURGE has had one try over 2,000m but that was on the Poly where she wasn't disgraced. She deserves to try it on the turf.

(8) TWICE TO SYDNEY is unbeaten in two runs on the Greyville turf and is well versed over this trip.

(7) RED AL is a bit better than her last run from a wide draw when just behind Twice To Sydney.

(2) ZAGARA and (3) ARIZONA SUNSET also have good claims and can be tossed into those exotic bets.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(9) MERLIN FROM BERLIN is in top form. He has matured into a decent intermediate/marathon type. The drop in distance doesn't usually make for a great prep but he enjoys this track and can follow up.

(3) SILVER ROSE has close form with recent Gold Cup winner Paths Of Victory and has some very good form overall. He found 3,000m too far last time. This will suit.

(7) WHITE LIGHTNING's run in the Lonsdale was noteworthy and he demands serious respect as well.

RACE 9 (1,700M)

(1) FREESTATE STAR wasn't disgraced from her draw on the poly last time. She hasn't been far off them but this longer trip may be what she is looking for.

(5) LADY OF LUTETIA may finally get it right. She was a bit unlucky last time as the trip seemed to stretch her.

(8) TOP ME UP HOLLY made a fair debut over shorter and should relish this trip - she could be the biggest improver. She is well-bred.

(9) MISS CARUSO did well from a wide draw last time and this isn't above her.