All rise for Amazon King

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) DESERT WANDERER is holding her form and jumps from a good draw. She should be right there at the finish.

(5) HIDDEN POWER is probably looking for further but is clearly not out of it.

(1) PRESS RELEASE may have just needed her comeback run. She shows good pace and will prefer this distance.

(2) ALPHABET STREET makes her local debut. The drop in distance could just be a problem for her.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) AMAZON KING has done really well on the Polytrack and does have a big chance in this line-up.

(2) LORD WINDERMERE is in good form ment and is suited to this course and distance. Having Bernard Fayd'herbe in the irons is a plus.

(3) SEATTLE OAK has won both her starts when having jockey Greg Cheyne up and is another that should be concerned with the finish.

(7) LARRY JACK can place.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

Trainer Candice Bass-Robinson had two winners last week when raiding and has some horses entered for this meeting.

(1) PROFOUND being one of them. This filly has not shown much in the Western Cape but is well drawn and can prefer the Polytrack.

(2) ETERNAL NIGHT is clearly better than her local debut would suggest and should go close to winning.

(3) SILKEN THREAD is holding form well.

RACE 4 (1,300M)

(1) MAPLE SYRUP was not disgraced when fourth last time out and could improve further.

(2) THE CARPENTER tried hard last week and does have a winning chance.

(3) BAKKIES is battling for his second win but could finish in the money.

(4) ROCK THE COT is improving and could contest the finish once again.

(7) LETS PLAY BALL is unreliable but did run well last start.

(10) BELIEVETHISBEAUTY can go close.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(1) CELESTIAL PRINCE and (2) MASTER DESIGN battled in the Western Cape without winning but could improve on the Polytrack.

(3) BOLD CALL has been struggling recently and can improve on this surface.

(7) AYITA was much improved when third last time out and could like this longer distance.

(8) HIPPIE TRAIL is battling to win a race but does have a winning chance in this line-up.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) MAVERICK GIRL loves the Polytrack but is giving weight to all her rivals.

(2) SAO PAULO likes this surface and could finish in the money.

(3) JUST MY STYLE is very consistent and is not out of it.

(4) RAVEN GIRL continues to hold her form but her rider does have a terrible draw to overcome.

(6) DAMARALAND is better than her last run would suggest.

(9) STUDIO BLUES is doing well for Alan Greef.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) MIRACLE BUREAU has not won for nearly a year but does have a winning chance if returning fit from a break.

(2) DAWNBREAKER returns from a short break and does have a winning chance if fit and ready for this race.

(3) BREAKFAST CLUB returns to a surface that he likes and could finish in the money.

(4) ALDO loves this surface and is the one to beat from a good draw.

Respect (7) BORDER CONTROL.

RACE 8 (1,100M)

Trainer Alan Greeff has a strong hand in this race.

(1) BARGEME won well on herlocal debut and deserves the utmost respect in this line-up.

(2) DISTANT CALL does, however, look the one to beat. The Var filly was unlucky not to win on her local debut when heavily backed.

(8) SILVA KEY was the recipient of Distant Call's loss last time out and could place.

Watch (10) DUBAI QUEEN.