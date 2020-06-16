All set for the adrenaline rush

Royal Ascot Racecourse will host the five-day "royal" meeting from today.

After 21/2 months without any adrenaline-pumping action, racing enthusiasts can enjoy a plethora of overseas races tomorrow, when online horse wagering resumes with races from four countries.

The simulcast races will be from Australia, South Africa, France and the United Kingdom. There will be a total of 23 races from Eastern and Western Australia and nine races from Greyville in South Africa.

The number of races and venues from the UK and France have yet to be confirmed, but most likely the UK races will be from the world-famous Royal Ascot meeting in England. The "royal" five-day meeting kicks off today behind closed doors.

The subsequent simulcast races are from:

Thursday: Australia, South Africa and UK.

Friday: Australia, South Africa, France and UK.

Saturday: Australia, South Africa, Macau, France and UK.

Sunday: Australia and Hong Kong.

The simulcasts will be shown on StarHub's Channel 288 and 289.

The return of horse racing, albeit from overseas, has thrilled Singapore racegoers.

"So exhilarated on hearing the resumption of online betting on overseas horse races, as any racing is better than no racing," said Danny Pillai, 72, an avid racing fan since 1974.

"It's a form of entertainment. It's my one and only love."

Singapore racegoers have not wagered in races since early April, after the Ministry of Health announced the circuit breaker to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Singapore Pools announced that online sports betting could resume yesterday and online wagering on overseas horse races from tomorrow.

"This is in line with the Government's phased approach of safe reopening and resumption of business activities," it said.

The press statement added that all its outlets - branches, authorised retailers, Livewire venues and off-course betting centres - will remain closed until further notice.

Singapore racing still has yet to get the all-clear to resume but the Singapore Turf Club hopes Kranji can restart next month behind closed doors.