All systems go for Kranji Mile foreign trio

Southern Legend (No. 4) winning a race in Hong Kong and is probably the best of the three overseas contenders for Saturday’s $1.5 million Group 1 Kranji Mile.

Of the foreign trio for Saturday's $1.5 million Group 1 Invitational Kranji Mile, only Hong Kong's Southern Legend turned up the heat a little with an under even-time stretch-out on the grass track at the break of dawn yesterday morning.

Ridden by work rider Mok Chun Wa, the Caspar Fownes-trained galloper cantered one round before clocking a relaxed 44.1sec for the final 600m in his second lap.

"He went along really nice. The track is lovely. There is a nice cover of grass on it and he enjoyed that," said Fownes, who then headed to the airport to catch his Hong Kong flight for last night's Happy Valley meeting.

"He is already fit, he had his final blow-out in a trial before he came here and he has pulled up well. Here, we're just keeping him ticking over. So he was just out there today to have a look at the turf track, and did some even time.

"He appears to be in good condition and I'm happy with the way he has settled in. He is a real dude."

Hong Kong's other contender, the Tony Millard-trained Horse Of Fortune, did steady canter over 2,000m on the Polytrack with Millard's wife Beverly in the saddle.

"The horse is fit and we can't do any more to get him any fitter. He will open up tomorrow morning and that will be it," said Beverly.

New Zealand's Ocean Emperor trotted and cantered down Track 4 with track rider Tui Miles up before coming back with a short 400m spurt.

"He went on the same track and galloped 400m on the way back. It was a good little puff, he was pretty relaxed about it," said Ocean Emperor's trainer, Gary Hennessy.

"He's a fit horse and is pretty much in the zone."

The foreign trio will take on 10 of Singapore's best, headed by the Lee Freedman-trained last-start Group 2 Chairman's Trophy winner Circuit Land, in the Kranji Mile on Saturday.

The 1,600m showpiece is slated as Race 9 in the 10-race programme and will start at 8.05pm.

The barrier-position draw for the race will be held at Clarke Quay Fountain Square today at 6pm.