All systems go for Nowyousee

A shoeing issue was behind the postponement of Nowyousee's much-anticipated debut under a new handler, but thankfully, it was nothing too serious as the promising galloper will get his chance to put his best foot forward for Lee Freedman this Friday.

The son of O'Reilly was scratched from a Kranji Stakes C race over 1,100m on July 20 after he was misshod. It was disappointment all round, but such farriery setbacks do happen in racing.

Ten days earlier, the former Ricardo Le Grange-trained three-time winner (1,000m to 1,100m) came out for his first barrier trial under Freedman's care. He blew his rivals away by more than nine lengths.

Whether on that sparkling form, Nowyousee could have beaten impressive winner Special King in that race is case for conjecture. But if he had won, it would have sealed a perfect day for the new Titanium Racing Stable-Freedman association.

Freedman saddled only one other runner that night, Tesoro Privado, also for Titanium's Jeffrey Soh, and the $8 hotpot bolted in with his head on his chest. Freedman and Titanium picked up their second win with Enchanted Mister (Matthew Poon) last Friday night.

The Australian Hall of Fame trainer is not one to dwell on such missed opportunities. More importantly, he has got on top of Nowyousee's feet niggles, and only Friday's run in the $80,000 Class 3 race over 1,000m matters.

To be ridden by Vlad Duric, Nowyousee will be four then, given all Southern Hemisphere-bred thoroughbreds turn one year older today.

"The farrier put his shoe too far back, and we had to scratch him. These things happen, it was nothing major anyway, and he's all good now," said Freedman, the current table-topper on 36 winners, two clear of reigning Singapore champion trainer Mark Walker.

"He galloped very well this week, and obviously, he was very good in that barrier trial some weeks ago. It's disappointing he didn't run that day, but he gets his chance this Friday.

"He has a lot of initial speed, and let's hope he reproduces his current good form in his race."

Freedman said the addition of eight Titanium Racing Stable gallopers to his fold has been a welcome boost to a first full-season that has been a lot more prolific than the first baby steps he took as former nine-time Singapore champion trainer Laurie Laxon's successor at Kranji in September.