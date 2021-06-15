All Things Nice looks the one

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) THE BLACK MANXmay have just needed his local debut. He looks the one to beat.

(2) SONNY QUINN, who is making his local debut, is capable of scoring.

(1) OWNYOURFATE showed improvement in his latest outing. He seems to have his issues but can contest the finish again.

(3) FORBIDDEN AFFAIR tends to lack a strong finish but likes this course and distance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) JO LOVES was very disappointing in her local debut. She was well beaten at a very short price. There was an excuse for that run. If she runs to her best form, she should win this race easily.

(9) DERECHO was not disgraced last time. This looks a tougher task but he can place.

(2) SUMIDA is improving and has a winning chance.

(3) SHOWTIME BABY tends to lack a strong finish but is course-and-distance suited.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(4) EXCELSIOR is making his local debut. The betting could be the best guide to his chances.

(1) AL QAASIM did not show his best last time but is clearly better than that run.

(3) JASPERO is holding form and should fight out the finish again or possibly win.

(2) MHLABENI is likely to do better than his local debut and must be considered.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) INBETWEEN DREAMS ran on nicely last time. Another big run expected.

(5) CIANNA is coming off a good run and also has a winning chance.

(4) QUEEN LOUISE is better than her last run suggests. She must be respected over a course and distance that suits.

(1) BEND NOT BREAK has been a disappointment but is still capable of improving.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) MARMARA SEA seemed to be caught out of his ground in a slowly run race last time. If he gets a decent pace, he will be hard to beat.

The Gavin Smith-trained (3) BARBERTON SILVER and (5) SAILING LIZARD have done very well on this surface. They could be threats.

(2) ROCK ALOE is consistent but has not been at his best recently. He can get a placing.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

Smith is very good at picking races for his runners and he seems to have found the right race for (1) ALL THINGS NICE. She was not disgraced over a longer distance last time in a decent field. From pole position and over this shorter trip, she could be the right one.

(5) ANGEL BOUQUET won last Friday. Winning form is good form although it is a quick back-up.

(3) ELUSIVE DIVA is unreliable but has a chance.

(4) GALACTICO is coming off a maiden win.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) VIKING MOON loves this surface. There is every reason to suggest he will run another big race.

(4) WHAT A WINNER is in good form. There was not much between him, Viking Moon and (5) WOLFGANG when they last met. It should be competitive among the trio again.

(6) LA BELLA MIA is clearly unreliable but is suited to the conditions of the race.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(1) CELTILLUS is in very good form but has a tough draw for jockey Richard Fourie.

(6) DUKE OF CARDS has not won for some time but has also run some decent races in good fields. He must be considered.

(9) NATURAL JADE is on a hat-trick mission. This is a tough race but she has been effective over this course and distance.

(2) DIVE CAPTAIN needs to do a bit more to beat these rivals but can earn some money.