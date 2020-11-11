Allow Illuminate to end your day brightly

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(2) DUKE OF ABERCORN showed improvement before a short rest and should make a race of it.

(7) EAGLE ALLEY and (10) IRISH RAIN are the biggest threats and must be monitored.

(12) PRINCE ALF, (11) MANTERIO and (14) ABIA are from trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren's yard and any of the three could get into the reckoning.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(14) RUBY WOO eased in the betting on debut but was not disgraced. Could produce a winning show with the experience.

(5) EMERALD FLOE has been finishing close recently and could get into the mix.

(7) LADY NICA ran a flat second run after a rest. Look for improvement.

(15) EMALINE, the first reserve, will be hard to beat if she gets a run.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(10) MELCHIZEDEK has not been running bad races of late and could top it up with a winning show.

(3) FOREVER LIGHT has a wide draw but could get into the action.

(1) CONTRAIL has ability but usually does not jump well and has to play catch-up.

(6) IN FULL BLOOM, (4) WESTERN OASIS and (13) PRIVATE RULER could get into the mix. Watch the betting moves.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(3) VAR AGLOW finished ahead of (5) STARFLASH, (8) GANG LEADER and (4) DEWALI in his penultimate run. Should confirm the form, but will need a bit of luck in the running.

(7) MIND READER is holding form. Should make her presence felt.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) WINTER SMOKE and (8) SWEET SENSATION did battle before and they finished together. It could get close again.

(3) GREENS has done well since sporting blinkers and should not be far off.

(4) SOUTHERN CHARM is back over 1,000m and could double-up. He is a course-and-distance winner.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) CHE BELLA, (8) SOUTH EAST and (10) VISIWAY are three speedsters from Paul Peter's yard. The latter two have met before and both ran below form.

(2) ALL OF ME had an enforced rest after a bleeding attack. If problem-free, he could make this interesting.

(6) ISPHAN is holding form. The nine-year-old could take home another cheque.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(2) BINGWA got going late in strong company last time. If ridden similarly, should be in the shake-up.

(5) LOUIS GEM should enjoy the longer trip and will do better.

(4) DR DOOLITTLE and (6) PURPLE PANTHER come off maiden wins with similar form.

(8) HAVE A GO JO won on debut as a gelding. He could go on to win again.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(4) ILLUMINATE has drawn well and is looking to double-up. He could romp home.

(3) CURVATION beat (11) FLY NORTH in September. However, she has not drawn well, so luck in running will play an important role.

(1) SHEZAGLO needs to stay the extra distance.