All's good with Lim's Magic

They went into the trial as the three highest rated gallopers in that field of eight. And, true to those numbers, they eventually occupied the top three spots.

Lim's Magic, with 84 rating points, beat Clarton Super (107) and Elite Invincible (97) in an exciting hit-out which would have pleased the connections of the three horses.

But it wasn't until the final 250m on that Tuesday morning that they came into the picture.

Until then, they laboured and lounged among the back markers - content to get dirt kicked in their faces.

But with the finish in sight, they shook off the lethargy and went for broke.

Lim's Magic, ridden by Troy See, and Clarton Super - with his regular rider Azhar Ismail in the saddle - were the first to show their colours.

They drew away to fight out the finish until Benny Woodworth on Elite Invincible came into the picture.

Drawing away from the rest, the trio settled down to see who was best. Lim's Magic, eventually, claimed bragging rights, beating Clarton Super by half a length with Elite Invincible holding down third spot.

The time for the 1,000m was 61.08sec. Not bad when you realise they weren't extended in the early stages.

So, who was best? Hard to say, really.

Stephen Gray's Lim's Magic looked good. For a horse who hasn't won for more than a year, he was certainly on his toes.

Clarton Super, who won the Fortune Bowl early in the season and the EW Barker Trophy in 2017, did well and he could puncture a few egos at his next start.

As for Elite Invincible, his victory in the Stewards' Cup made racegoers sit up and take notice. His come-from-behind showing at the trials was an indication that, as the season winds down, he could be a factor in the races to come.

Outside of those three highly-rated gallopers, several "lesser lights" also caught the eye in separate trials.

Angel Halo was one of them.

If you were one of those who got "burnt" when raging favourite Angel Halo "compounded" over the final 600m in that last race a fortnight ago, I say forgive and forget. He could make amends next time out.

Well, that was the impression we got after his trial where he finished second to Federation.

From Hideyuki Takaoka's yard, Angel Halo was ordered by the Stewards to undergo a 1,000m "test" before he's allowed back to the races.

Well, he went through his paces on Tuesday and got a passing grade. Out from the chute like something spooked on Halloween, he led them to the 600m and into the stretch.

With 200m to go, he looked home and hosed until Federation loomed large on the outside.

Stride for stride they went. Heads up, heads down. Baccarat - a new registration - joined in the fray and, with 50m to travel they were locked together Siamese triplets.

At the post, Federation got the verdict by a shorthead with Angel Halo beating Baccarat by a nostril.

While Federation looks a forward sort who should give a good impression on debut, don't drop off Angel Halo. He's better than that last-start no-show suggested.