All's well in HK camp in Dubai

Fight Hero jig-jogged along the chute to the main Meydan dirt track at 5.05am yesterday, as trainer Me Tsui observed.

"He's more relaxed than in Hong Kong, this environment has helped him settle," said the handler.

Tsui's Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen (1,200m, dirt) challenger was the first of Hong Kong's four raiders to put his hooves on the track yesterday.

The trainer is happy with his charge, for whom tomorrow's test has been an aim since he ran a brave second in the Korea Group 1 Korea Sprint (1,200m) around one turn of Seoul's sand track last September.

"I hope he can handle the track here - it's different to Korea," he said of the five-time Sha Tin dirt-course winner.

The trainer is pleased with how things have gone - from the flight to the trackwork to his appetite to bodyweight to even the wide berth allotted at Wednesday's barrier draw.

"Being drawn 10 is more suitable because he can stay out of the kick-back. He will probably be behind but we saw last year that the winner came from second-last," said Tsui.

Fight Hero will have to be at his absolute peak as the Golden Shaheen will be the most difficult assignment of his life. The 10-strong field features four fast, top-class Americans - two-time Breeders' Cup Sprint winner Roy H, X Y Jet, Promises Fulfilled and Imperial Hint.

But Sha Tin-trained runners have a fine record in the Dubai World Cup meeting's dirt track speed test. Sterling City was a shock winner in 2014 (when the track was Tapeta) and Rich Tapestry and Super Jockey made the frame in recent years.

Trainer Caspar Fownes' Southern Legend was supposed to school in the Meydan parade ring yesterday morning, but that plan was foiled when thunder rumbled and the heavens opened.

His Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m) candidate had to return to his stable after two laps at a floating canter across the dirt. The talented winner of last season's Singapore Group 1 Kranji Mile and a multiple Group 1 place-getter in Hong Kong, will break from stall 1 tomorrow.

"It's easy for him from gate 1. I'll just leave it to Zac (Purton) - he'll jump, he'll work it out," said Fownes.

"He's versatile, as we saw when he won in Singapore, and the last run in the Gold Cup was huge. He'll just find his own rhythm and, up against the big boys and girls, he'll just race where he's comfortable.

"I'm pretty confident he'll grab a slice of the prize money. But what position we end up in is hard to know - there are a lot of good horses in the race."

Trainer Richard Gibson made his way to the turn out of the home straight to watch Wishful Thinker and Gold Mount work down the rain-spattered stretch. Both worked through at an even tempo.

"I'm very happy with them, it was an easy stretch of the legs and things are good," he said.