Almugir set to rumble

There's always something brewing when a capacity field of maidens go charging around the track - each looking to prove a point.

They run like the wind. They fight like crazy. And, because some are "green", there's bound to be pushing and shoving.

Like they say, that's racing.

Well, the fourth event on Saturday could toss up just such a scenario. Fourteen horses will spring from the gates. Ahead of them will be 1,200m of turf. For you, taking in the action on the Racing Channel, it will be edge-of-your-seat stuff.

On paper, they all have a chance, but there can only be one winner. He or she is the one who has been working up a storm for the race.

On Tuesday morning, more than half the field were on the training track, where fast work was the order of the day. While, on Monday morning there was Almugir strutting his stuff.

He ran the 600m in a swift 35.8sec. And he looked good.

Yesterday morning, when things were quiet on the training track, Almugir was at it again.

But he wasn't out to make time. Instead, with jockey Ryan Munger in the plate, he took it easy with a circuit of cantering.

If anything, he looked to be on his toes and he does loom as a serious contender to break his maiden status.

Trained by Michael Clements, Almugir is one of many young horses brought in by the Fahad Al-Rashid Stable. To date, he has had two runs and three trials.

Almugir's last run was on Aug 16. He did his connections proud, finishing third behind the very talented Tuesday. That, after messing up the start.

This is his chance to make amends with improvement. He must be given an outstanding chance over the 1,200m on turf.