Amazing Breeze has wind in his sails

On paper, it appears like three last-start impressive performers - Ironprince, Con Speranza and Ace Sovereign - will have it their way in the Restricted Maiden event for Kranji's youngsters.

But the complexion could change if Amazing Breeze can bring his trackwork form into Saturday's race.

The galloper from trainer Jerome Tan's yard was on his toes in his workout on Tuesday morning and can gatecrash the winning party.

Amazing Breeze looked ready to go when running 600m in an "amazing" 33.5sec.

Tan's runner appears to have had the necessary grounding and should figure in the money over the 1,400m trip, which has been slated for Race 2 on the 11-race programme.

Amazing Breeze lost no marks on debut, finishing a smack-up third behind Kranji's future superstar, Lim's Kosciuszko.

He was bumped after the start and raced greenly but he still managed to power home to figure in the money.

Improvement was expected from him at his next start. But, while Lim's Kosciuszko won with ease, Amazing Breeze was somewhat "flat".

Two trials later - the last one as recent as May 15, when he ran second to Classic Thirtysix - Amazing Breeze looks to have the wind in his sails. Classic Thirtysix also galloped well but has been scratched.

Come Saturday, Amazing Breeze can shed his maiden status. He arrived in Singapore late last year and has made excellent progress. He is a serious contender.

Also impressive on the training track was Speedy Missile.

He had Vlad Duric in the saddle when working over 600m in 38.8sec.

From Mark Walker's yard, Speedy Missile will be having his 10th Kranji start in Race 11.

On the strength of his preparation for the upcoming 1,200m sprint on the Polytrack, he could be one of the standouts in the race.

Ignore his last two outings. He was checked two starts ago when fifth behind Day Approach.

At his last start, he plodded home ninth in that race won by Asgard Massif.

A vet check after the race revealed that he returned lame.

In the same race, pay attention to Whistle Grand. He, too, turned in a good workout, running 600m in 36.6sec.

Although his last win was in December, he appears to be running into a rich vein of form.

His last five runs read: 2-2-4-4-5. When the dust has settled on Saturday, it would not come as much of a shock to see a "1" beside his name.