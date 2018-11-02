Amazon King can rule again

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) PIAZZA DEL CAMPO found her best stride late last time out and could be ready to strike.

(6) TALK TO ME is improving and has a chance.

(1) COUNTESS CANTABRIA is battling to win but might play a minor role.

(2) TSITSIKAMA STAR and (3) ANGKOR make their local debut and could improve on the Polytrack.

RACE 2 (1,300M)

(1) LIMESTONE MASS proved a disappointment in Gauteng but is clearly capable of winning a race and he could take to the Polytrack.

(2) SAMURAI DRAGON is holding form and should contest the finish again.

(5) IN THE NAVY looked much improved when runner-up last time out and could go one better this time.

(4) THE DONEGAL MAN tends to lack a strong finish but could earn some minor money.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(1) AMAZON KING flew up late last start to beat a decent field and is suited to this distance, so does have a winning chance.

(2) PRINCE OF ORANGE, his stable companion, is talented but has not won for some time. Still, he does have a winning chance in this line-up.

(3) LORD WINDERMERE and (4) FIGARO, both trained by Alan Greeff, are capable of an upset.

RACE 4 (1,300M)

(1) JIKA was lucky to win both his local starts and surely a much-deserved win could be on the cards.

(2) ROYAL APPLAUSE and (7) BURNT ROCK are coming off good runs and could prove to be lively dangers.

(3) HIGH DEFINITION is unreliable but could finish in the money.

(4) POMACEOUS prefers this course and distance.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) STRAWBERRY GIRL has some fair form and is well drawn for this race, so must be considered.

(2) ZANZIBAR BEAT does not always show her best side but is clearly not out of it.

(3) AL'S BELLS looks to be improving and was touched off last time out and can make amends.

(4) BUTTERFLY SPIRIT is clearly a lot better than her last run would suggest.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) ALAMITO BAY returns from a break and could improve.

(2) BOY SCOUT disappointed last time out but was full of running when winning his penultimate start.

(3) BARBARELLA NIGHTS is in good form and could fight out the finish again.

(5) ORACLE KINGDOM has had a lot of racing this month but could also get involved with the finish.

(7) MAN OF FIRE and (8) CASA DE VAR can play a part at the finish.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(6) REBEL BARON is in the form of his life and is looking for a hat-trick.

(5) BELONJE has a winning chance.

(1) AMERICAN CAPTAIN was a disappointment last time out but that run is best ignored. He does have a winning chance.

(2) TUBULAR BELL is battling to find winning form but might place.

(3) THE GOON SHOW could be better than a disappointing last run.