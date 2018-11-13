Amirul ousted for five days

Two apprentices and a visiting jockey from Hong Kong were dealt with by the racing stewards and handed suspensions for careless riding.

They were Amirul Ismadi, MM Firdaus and Hong Kong star Matthew Poon.

Of the three, Amirul paid the heaviest price. He received a five-day supension. Both Firdaus and Poon will be out of action for two Singapore race days.

However, Poon will sit out the races both here and in Hong Kong from Nov 22. That's when he completes his two-day Hong Kong sentence.

Following that, he will serve out the two-day ban handed down by the Singapore racing authorities.

Poon pleaded guilty to careless riding on Best Tothelign, his mount in Race 8 on Sunday.

The Hong Kong jockey, riding at Kranji on a visitor's permit, had allowed his mount to shift outwards near the 350m mark when ridden with the whip. At that stage of the race, he was not clear of Makanani- the mount of Olivier Placais - who had to be checked.

The Stewards dealt with two counts of careless riding by Amirul.

When riding Solo Sun in Race 7 on Sunday, Amirul had, near the 1,900m mark of the 2,000m race, permitted his mount to move inwards when not clear of another of Placais' mounts, Matsuribayashi, who had to be checked.

Because he had engagements to ride on Friday and Sunday and next Tuesday, the Stewards suspended his licence from Nov 21 until Nov 30 (both dates inclusive).

In the same race on Sunday, Amirul pleaded guilty to careless riding in that when approaching the winning post for first time in that 2,000m race, he allowed Solo Sun to shift inwards when not clear of Yulong Honor (Nooresh Juglall).

His action resulted in Yulong Honor moving across and severely checking Billy Britain (G Van Niekerk).

For that, they handed down a three-day suspension. It will be served consecutively after the completion of his earlier suspension.

It means Amirul will also be out of action from Dec 1 to Dec 9 (both dates inclusive).

Mohd Firdaus, who rode Alamosa Express to a shock victory in Race 4, saw his joy shortlived when he was handed down a two-day suspension for a careless ride on Time To Rock in Race 11.

His actions resulted in Calculation being inconvenienced and Siam Blue Vanda being checked.

However, since he had engagements to fulfil on Friday, Sunday and next Tuesday, he was allowed to serve his suspension from Nov 22 to Nov 30 (both dates inclusive).