Anna Capri set for hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(9) GODSWOOD is improving with racing and the extra distance should be to his liking.

(10) HUMBLE TUNE found support on debut and was not disgraced. He will benefit from that run.

(3) ULTIMATE WARRIOR is improving nicely and is not without a chance.

(1) BOLD RESOLVE has not been far back in all three starts. Can improve with blinkers.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(7) LOTUS could be hard to beat on current form.

(14) LA LUVIA must be respected. She found solid support on debut but never got into it. Over 1,600m, it could be a different story.

(1) SAVING GRACE, (2) AMBERGLO STAR, (13) GALAXY ROSETTE, (11) BELLA BLACK and (15) RIZZOLI are looking for the minor money.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(13) SCOTTISH PRIMROSE has the most scope for improvement and is bred for the extra distance.

(1) VELD FLOWER is rarely far back and should run another honest race.

(3) SUPER DUPER and (4) EUPHORIANT are capable of pulling it off on their recent consistent form.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(3) PALACE GREEN deserves a victory after four consecutive seconds.

He should turn it around with (5) KINGS CUP on weight difference.

(13) RATION MY PASSION enjoys striding freely in front. If ridden that way, he could go in the frame again.

(1) CAPTAIN CHORUS proved his stamina last time but, along with (2) ROCKY PATH, has a hefty 62kg to shoulder.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(10) LETS TALK is only having his fourth start and has the most scope for improvement.

(5) SAMMI MOOSA is having his 86th run. Can be coupled with Lets Talk for the quinella.

(1) TIGER'S ROCK shoulders top weight but should give a good account of himself.

(7) KURT'S APPROVAL and (11) AFRAAD have wide draws to contend with.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) WHIPPING BOY was runner-up in his last four starts and deserves his second victory. The 4kg claim could improve his chances.

(7) PASCHALS SAMORE has come on well. Could complete a hat-trick.

(6) BINGWA was an easy maiden winner and is on the improve.

(2) WAQAAS is a trier but has it all to do from a wide draw.

RACE 7 (1000M)

(5) ANNA CAPRI looks well above average. She takes on stronger rivals now, but looks set to show her class and complete a hat-trick.

(2) WINTER WATCH just needed her last outing. She would not go down without a fight.

(3) BEFORE THE DAWN is rarely far back and S Khumalo appears to have opted for her instead of recent maiden winner (9) RAEESAH.

(4) SWEET SENSATION went wrong in KZN. Respect any support.

(1) CHE BELLA can do better.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) NAAFER looked a star in the making but went wrong. He races as a gelding now and things could go right.

(13) SLALOM QUEEN is another who has disappointed recently, but has a chance if she reproduces her earlier form.

(12) VARINA comes back from a long break. If ready, she could blow them away.

(7) GARDEN PARTY is speedy but appears a difficult ride.

(8) KWITE A TRIP can improve further. Can be tossed into the quartet bets.