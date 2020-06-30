Anne Boleyn hard to peg back

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) ROYAL ESCAPADE needed his first run as a gelding. He should run well.

Trainer Paul Peter has a top-form runner in (3) INTOTHEMYSTIC. His newcomer (12) RISE AND RULE bears watching on the betting.

(4) SOUL CONNECTION should be involved at the finish.

(1) QUATTRO PASSI and (5) TITELIST could place.

Watch the other newcomers, especially (10) KOURA.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) ST JOSEPH'S LILY could get it right. She deserves her victory.

(2) IRISH JET has form. Stablemate and newcomer (9) VESEO should be monitored on money movements.

(3) SAMOAhasn't been far off and could get into the mix again.

(10) GOLDEN YEARS and (11) MERRYWOOD are looking for the minor money.

RACE 3 (1,500M)

(1) BIRDWATCHER looks to have the most scope for improvement.

(2) ZODIAC PRINCESS, who is peaking, is a serious threat.

(3) WINNING QUEEN hasn't been far behind and could make the frame.

Others looking to improve include (6) SUPER FINE, (5) LAST CHEER, (11) MOTHEROFTHEWORLD and (12) SEA LIKE GRASS.

RACE 4 (1,500M)

If he relaxes early, (7) FAST DRAW should keep on galloping this time.

(3) WILLO'THEWISP has been threatening and should contest the finish.

(4) BRAVO ONE has been consistent and should give another honest performance.

(8) TORBEN SPIRIT is improving and could get into the money.

(5) DUKE'S GAME could upset all calculations.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

Despite carrying 62kg on her back, (1) TWELVE OAKS gets the nod. She should run a big race with her great form.

(3) DARK SONG won her maiden with consummate ease. She could go in again.

(6) WAY OF THE WORLD could chalk up a second victory.

(9) LADY LEXINGTON is capable but unpredictable.

(5) MIND READER, (10) COLOUR OF LIGHT and (11) OCEANIA can be considered.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) ANNE BOLEYNneeded her last run. She appears well-above average and could be hard to peg back, despite humping top weight.

(4) UPCLOSEANDPERSONAL is improving with racing and rates as the main danger. She finished behind (2) MADAME PATRICE and (9) RAZNAlast start but has scope to turn it around.

(5) MALTEZA is never far off and can never be ignored.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Three-year-olds (5) GALLIC PRINCESS and (6) FROSTED STEEL meet again. On 2kg better terms for a 3/4- length beating, Frosted Steel could have her revenge.

They take on four-year-olds (9) LADY OF LIBERTY, who is on a hat-trick, and stable mates (1) CHE BELLA and (2) OPERETTA, who could also come out tops.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(9) PRECIOUS STONE was narrowly beaten in his first run as a gelding. He gets 10.5kg from topweight (1) BENJI, which could make the difference.

(7) ISPHAN found a new lease of life and should give another good account of himself.

(4) OLD MAN THYME has ability and could strike form.

(3) SINGFONICO, (5) BATTLE CREEK and (6) TOPMAST could get into the mix.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(5) TOWARDS THE SUN is in top form and is looking for four straight wins.

(12) GEMCUTTER won full of running last time out and could follow up.

(4) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT has been shaded in both post-maiden runs and could go one better.

(3) PILLAROFTHEEARTH is battling for his fourth victory and this could be his day.