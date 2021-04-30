Another big harvest in store for Duric

Sacred Gift going down narrowly to Paletas (No. 7), who went on to score two more wins to make it a hat-trick, on Feb 13. He looks set to go one better.

Fresh from his five-timer a week ago, bang-in-form champion jockey Vlad Duric is set for another bumper harvest at Kranji tomorrow.

The Australian has been nominated in 10 of the 12 races, with no fewer than six rides having winning chances.

They include the afternoon's best bet - Sacred Gift in Race 3.

From the yard of trainer-of-the-moment Mark Walker, who also enjoyed a five-timer last Saturday to come within only a winner behind Michael Clements in the premiership table (25-26), Sacred Gift is overly due for another win.

His last two starts, both seconds over tomorrow's Polytrack 1,100m in the same Class 4 level, were enormous efforts. He lost to smart horses.

Last start on April 4, he beat all but Sure Will Do, who qualified but ran unplaced in last Saturday's $300,000 Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m on turf.

The race previous, on Feb 13, he was run down by Paletas, who franked the form by going on to score two more races to make it a grand hat-trick.

Paletas' last-start victory was in Class 3, beating Magic Wand by a neat length in a swift 1min 09.36sec.

This puts Sacred Gift in good stead in Class 4.

He is also meeting only "mediocre" rivals tomorrow with Duric aboard and is in top form.

On Wednesday morning, Duric took him out for a nice 600m spin on the right-handed Track 6 in 39.5sec. He was unextended. He pulled up wanting more.

Although he will jump from the second-widest barrier, he should garner his fourth victory from 13 starts.

His three wins were all over the Poly 1,000m.

Before he is legged up aboard the Remarkable Stable-owned Sacred Gift in Race 3, Duric should kick off his day on a winning note on smart debut victor Billy Elliot in the opening event.

Trained by Stephen Gray and owned by St George Stable, Billy Elliot made a winning debut by 11/2 lengths in an Open Maiden event over tomorrow's 1,400m trip.

The thing is the four-year-old has improved by leaps and bounds, judging by his impressive gallop on Tuesday morning with Duric astride.

What is more, the chestnut New Zealand-bred gelding is just contesting a low Class 5 race.

He is certainly hard to beat, not even the double-digit gate could stop him from making it two from two.

Duric, who has won the Singapore premiership the last four years, also has winning hopes on Shepherd's Hymn (Race 5), Vulcan (Race 7), Sacred Rebel (Race 8) and Stenmark (Race 12).