Another busy time for the stewards

Jockey CS Chin is suspended for seven Singapore race days for careless riding on My Friends in Race 9 at Kranji last Friday night.

Champion jockey Vlad Duric has had his three-day suspension for careless riding reduced to two days following an appeal, while jockey Benny Woodworth's three-day penalty remains after his was dismissed.

Duric's suspension for his handling of Mighty Emperor in Race 3 on Nov 17 will now be from Nov 23 to Dec 1.

The appeal panel dismissed the appeal against the stewards' decision after considering all of the evidence, together with submissions from Duric and the chief stipendiary steward.

But, in regards to penalty, Duric's suspension was reduced to two Singapore race days.

Woodworth will have to sit out from Nov 23 to Dec 6.

He was found guilty of careless riding on his Dester Singapore Gold Cup mount, Sacred Croix, in Race 9 on Nov 10.

After considering all the evidence, together with submissions from Woodworth and the chief stipendiary steward at the appeal hearing, the appeal panel dismissed the appeal against conviction and the penalty imposed by the stewards.

Meanwhile, Alysha Collett has had her careless riding charge withdrawn after the stewards "felt it could not be sustained".

She was, however, warned to exercise greater care when shifting ground in future.

Collett was charged with careless riding on Thunder Dragon in Race 8 last Friday, in that near the 1,300m mark, she permitted her mount to shift inwards. She was then not clear of Sun Formation (apprentice J See) to her inside.

As a result, the horse was taken inwards, resulting in Galileo's Approach (J Powell) being checked at that point.

However, after further submissions from Collett and Powell, the stewards withdrew the charge as they felt that it could not be sustained.

Five more riders have joined the suspension list for careless riding at last Friday night's Kranji meeting.

They were jockeys Ben Thompson (Montoya in Race 4), Z Zuriman (Yulong Dream in Race 4), Juan Paul van der Merwe (Performante in Race 8), CS Chin (My Friends in Race 9) and apprentice J See (Cassis Oolong in Race 6).

Thompon, Zuriman, See and van der Merwe received three Singapore race days each.

Chin was suspended seven Singapore race days - four days for his careless riding offence near the 1,000m mark and three days for another offence near the 200m mark in the same race.

This will rule him out until Jan 17.

Thompson's suspension means that he has only one last Kranji meeting to fulfil - the Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes meeting on the final day of the 2019 Singapore racing season on Dec 8.

The popular lightweight Australian had announced that he would not be taking the full-year extension of his Singapore licence next year for personal reasons.

He will return to Australia to continue his riding career.

Thompson has ridden 28 winners this season. He is in joint sixth in the jockeys' table.