Another Happy Valley race meeting cancelled for safety reasons

The Hong Kong Jockey Club cancelled its night race meeting at Happy Valley Racecourse yesterday to ensure the safety of its employees and racegoers amid the pro-democracy protests which has rocked the city for months.

The club emphasised that in organising race meetings, it always puts safety as a top priority.

"The club has been monitoring the situation in Hong Kong closely" it said in a statement yesterday.

"It has conducted a thorough risk assessment of the race meeting tonight and concluded that the latest social unrest and public transportation situation throughout the territory do not support our employees and racegoers arriving and particularly departing from the racecourse smoothly and safely.

"As such, the club has decided to cancel the race meeting at Happy Valley Racecourse tonight."

The club apologised for any inconvenience caused.

On Sept 18, the Wednesday night race meeting at the same city venue was cancelled after pro-democracy protesters said they would target the Happy Valley racecourse, where a horse part-owned by a pro-China lawmaker was due to run.