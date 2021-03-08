Another Prosperous Return

Prosperous Return beating Asgard Massif (No. 10) by two lengths in Race 3 at Kranji on Saturday.

The well-named Prosperous Return made it back-to-back wins on Saturday - with the promise of more to come.

Unlike his previous success, in which he won by a mere nose in Restricted Maiden over 1,400m on turf, the Michael Clements-trained and Tivic Stable-owned three-year-old proved the rise to Class 4 was not an obstacle.

He romped home in the $50,000 race over the Polytrack 1,200m by two easy lengths in 1min 11.40sec. French jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin was aboard.

"This horse wants a mile but he has such a high-cruising speed. He's actually going against his natural pattern. Ideally, he should run more relaxed," said Michael White, assistant trainer to reigning champion Clements.

"He sat outside the leader, but Louis summed it up well. He had all the favours and he put it away like a horse going places.

"It looks like he can go up to 1,400m-1,600m. I'm not quite sure how good he is, but what I know is we haven't seen the best of him."

Beuzelin concurred that the new Tivic Stable find will keep going on an upward spiral, like Heartening Flyer, their current pin-up horse .

"Today, he had something to chase. There was a good strong pace, he was very easy and relaxed throughout," said Beuzelin.

"He needs longer, 1600m. He will continue to improve . This is only the beginning of the ascension."

Just like his last-start win when ridden by Vlad Duric, Prosperous Return was ridden positive from his wide alley to take up a handy posie outside leader Asgard Massif.

In the home straight, he kept finding once he collared Asgard Massif. He cleared away to a two-length win from the boom apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin-ridden Asgard Massif.

King's Command, the mount of A'Isisuhairi Kasim, sprouted wings late to finish third, 3/4 lengths away.

Prosperous Return paid $26 for a win.

The favourite Heavenly Dancer, who had four-time champion Duric aboard, blew his chances when he missed the start by a few lengths.

He ended up ninth, just behind another well-backed runner who failed to live up to expectations, Radiant Success (Marc Lerner).