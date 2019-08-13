Racing

Another Real Success story
Real Success (No. 7) surging to take Sunday’s penultimate race at Kranji. PHOTO: STC

Clements-trained 4YO makes it two-up from three starts with thrilling nose win

Aug 13, 2019 12:00 am

Real Success - highlighted for his winning gallop in The New Paper last Wednesday - lived up to the hype with a thrilling nose victory on Sunday.

For a fleeting moment, it looked like his effort came a trifle late but champion jockey Vlad Duric managed to squeeze everything from the Michael Clements-trained four-year-old Australian-bred to get up to pip Gold Star by the barest of margins - a nose.

His win in a smart 1min 22.16sec in the $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,400m was his second successive from three Kranji starts. Well supported, he paid $20 for a win.

Clements has a high opinion of the horse from Day One.

"When he arrived, he showed us a lot. I'm still surprised he got beaten first-up," said the Zimbabwean-born handler, of the Lucky Stable's fourth placing to Federation as the $12 favourite in a Class 4 Division 2 race over 1,200m on June 9.

"In hindsight, he took time to acclimatise. He didn't look good in his coat. He clocked time today. It's a pretty fast time for this class.

"He was in a good position, but turning for home, a horse came back on him and closed him in. He was in a pocket.

"Luckily, Vlad got the split. He's a big horse with big strides, and when that happens, it's usually difficult. But he recovered very well.

"He's looking for the mile. He's a horse with a lot of ability."

