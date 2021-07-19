Another stellar season for HKJC
Hong Kong Jockey Club posts 12 per cent increase to $23.7 billion turnover
The 2020/2021 Hong Kong season which ended last Wednesday saw The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) posting a turnover of HK$136 billion (S$23.7 billion).
It represented the first time over HK$130 billion, or a 12.1 per cent increase over the previous season.
The betting duty reached HK$13.7 billion, representing a 13.6 per cent increase from last season.
The club staged 88 race meetings - one more than last season - and hosted a record 835 races and simulcast 206 overseas races.
It was able to enjoy yet another stellar season with effective strategies and relentless effort across the organisation to continue to manage the global Covid-19 pandemic decisively.
It implemented the world's best health protocols that have protected the welfare of its employees, racing participants and the public. This allows the sport to continue while many other sports - at home and abroad - are deeply affected.
"We are delighted to have been able to again complete a full season with a clear focus of ensuring racing to continue, while upholding the principle of protecting the public health and safety of our employees, stakeholders and the public," said HKJC chief executive officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges.
"The remarkable season turnover has enabled us to contribute more for the betterment of our society.
"The collective discipline of all participants - trainers, jockeys, owners, employees and customers - has been especially heartening in these trying times. In that sense, nothing about this wonderful display of Hong Kong's enterprising spirit and 'can-do' attitude is surprising."
Engelbrecht-Bresges hopes that, with the improving Covid-19 situation, the club could soon welcome back its customers to the race tracks.
The season belonged to its racing sensation Golden Sixty, who continued his outstanding form to remain unbeaten for the second season in a row with a winning streak that included four Group 1 victories.
Fittingly, the Francis Lui-trained galloper claimed four awards - Hong Kong Horse of the Year, Champion Miler, Champion Middle-distance Horse and the Most Popular Horse (for the second consecutive year).
Caspar Fownes claimed his fourth champion trainer title, with 79 wins, after another sterling battle with 11-time champion John Size (73 winners).
Joao Moreira was also crowned champion jockey for a fourth time.
The Brazilian, who rode 157 winners, had a fantastic season of achievements, including becoming only the third jockey in history to notch 1,000 winners in Hong Kong.
He also won the public vote for the Most Popular Jockey of the Year accolade.
Former Hong Kong champions Beauty Generation and Exultant retired during the season. They were presented the Lifetime Achievement Awards for their great contributions.
- HKJC
2020/2021 Hong Kong Roll of Honour
Horse of the Year
Golden Sixty
Champion Trainer
Caspar Fownes (79 winners)
Champion Jockey
Joao Moreira (157 winners)
Champion Four-Year-Old
Sky Darci
Champion Sprinter
Hot King Prawn
Champion Miler
Golden Sixty
Champion Middle-distance Horse
Golden Sixty
Champion Stayer
Panfield
Champion Griffin
Fantastic Treasure
Most Improved Horse
Courier Wonder
Most Popular Horse of the Year
Golden Sixty
Most Popular Jockey of the Year
Joao Moreira
Lifetime Achievement Awards
Beauty Generation and Exultant
Most Admired Overseas Horse
Almond Eye (Japan)
