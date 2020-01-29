Anton Marcus to steer home Captive Gold

RACE 1 (1,000M)

No selections, as only (6) HARDWIRED has previously raced.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(10) HOT MONEY is far better than latest, and could be the one to beat.

(11) GLITTER AND GOLD and (12) NOBLE FREEDOM have also been regular placers though, and can challenge.

(15) TWO PATHS can upset with 4kg claimer.

(1) HAREBELLE has trialled well, as did a few others.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(10) ALMA MATER has had a few chances, but can get it right with Anton Marcus on top.

(8) MATCHLESS CAPTAIN has fair Cape form, and must be respected.

(12) MAMMA'S BOY made a fair debut, and will improve.

(4) KING CYRUS has scope for improvement.

(9) CANDYMAN put up a decent trial, and meets a moderate bunch.

RACE 4 (1,750M)

(6) WILLIAMS LAND isn't well weighted, but is on the up, and latest form has been franked. The narrow first choice.

(5) MOON IN JUNE has a light weight and she must be respected.

(8) ELLA'S WORLD is always a danger but has not raced for six months.

(2) ARIZONA SILK, (4) SPECIAL BLEND and (9) PATHS OF VICTORY all need to be taken seriously.

RACE 5 (1,750M)

(7) IN JEST has been finishing off well, and has a big shout. As does the 3YO (5) SILVA MAGIC, and there shouldn't be much between them.

(4) WINTER RETREAT has won her last three here, but now has more to do.

(3) DARK MOON DOWN and (9) ARIANOS SPINNER have to be considered on the weight turnaround.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(8) WASHINGTON SQUARE will take a lot of catching in this class. He goes well for 4kg claimer Jacobs.

(1) SARABI is reliable and always a danger.

(7) FLEEK and (10) SHE'S A CRUSADE have upset potential.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(2) GAIL FORCE was an impressive maiden winner, and runs off a fair mark.

(1) SONG OF THE FOREST won two races in a row recently with 4kg-claimer Ramzan up.

(5) MAI TAI was touched off last time.

(10) COYOTE GIRL has done little wrong at Greyville, but makes her course debut.

(3) SOIREE and (4) FIRST SIGHTING are others with an obvious chance.

RACE 8 (1,950M)

(3) CAPTIVE GOLD is far better than her latest outing and top jockey Anton Marcus obviously agrees, as he sticks with her.

(9) RISE would be a narrow first choice though. She stayed on behind a fair-looking type last time.

(7) MISSION BEACH is another with serious claims, while (4) CLOUDED LEOPARD appears the most likely source of an upset.