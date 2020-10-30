Anything Goes for six straight wins

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(11) OBLIGE had no support on debut but ran well to finish second. She can go one better.

(15) SWEET FUTURE attracted money on debut but found obstacles and was narrowly beaten. Back from a spell, she could blow them away if fit.

(3) VERINOVA, (2) MAKING A SCENE and (12) QUEEN ANNE'S LACE are looking to improve.

Watch newcomers, especially (9) FLORENTINE.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(15) SEA VIRESCENT and (3) AL QAASIM are the newcomers to watch but the betting could prove the best guide.

Of those that have raced, stablemates (5) BATTLE FORCE and (7) BOLD JAZZ look ready to shine.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) SPICE MARKET was runner-up in her last two starts. Both form lines have been franked. However, she has a wide draw.

(2) LUCY BELLE has pole position. Should make a race of it.

(11) MIRREN finished strongly with no support on debut.

(13) RIGHT CHOICE and (4) FORT SNOW could make the frame.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(5) SHORT CUT made the expected improvement from his debut, finishing fourth over this trip. Will have more to offer.

(1) I DID WHAT I DID and (2) CLOUD SEEDER have shown enough to make their presence felt.

(7) REAL ADVISOR need not be special to make a winning debut. It will be wise to watch the betting.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) ECSTATIC GREEN just failed in her comeback run last time but was not disgraced. She is expected to be fitter.

(2) CARALLUMA is back on home turf and could resume winning ways.

(9) LA LUVIA meets a lot stronger but is no slouch.

(4) ELUSIVE WOMAN always tries her best. She will be fighting for the top spots.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1)FLASHLIGHT has had just four starts as a six-year-old, finishing second in three, all on the Highveld. Could be a factor on her local debut.

(2) LADY CATHERINE has also finished second in three of her last four starts, including over this distance under her 4kg claimer. The main danger to Flashlight.

(4) QAARAAT has improved with blinkers. Should feature prominently.

(9) AFTER THE STORM is a newcomer worth watching.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) FOREVER MINE and (2) MALMOOS have won both their starts, while (6) AL MUTHANA cantered in on debut. All are out to retain their unbeaten status.

(2) MALMOOS has the form to deny the top trio of their winning streak .

(5) WILLOW EXPRESS was not disgraced last time after a rest. Should have stripped fitter to get into the mix.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) UNBROKEN PROMISES fluffed his lines last time on heavy ground. Went close to shedding his maiden twice before that. Worth another chance up in trip and a firmer ground.

(2) DIRTY MARTINI and (4) MISTER MAINSTAY made expected improvement when stepped up to this distance after being gelded. Both could make their presence felt.

(3) TRIPPLE JET and (5) CRACK IT OPEN could get into the picture, too, if building on their pleasing recent efforts.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(9) ANYTHING GOES is all heart. She should make it six on the trot. However, to retain her unbeaten status, she will have to fight off old rival (10) WAR OF ATHENA, who will not go down without a fight.

(1) MK'S PRIDE, (2) SOMASONIC and (12) MISS ELEGANCE are contenders for the tierce.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

(1) MISTER VARGUS was a close second behind progressive stablemate Pinkerton (winner subsequently) over 1,250m last time. Is equally effective, if not more so, over this shorter trip. Weighted to turn the tables on (2) AQUA BOLT, who remains capable of redeeming himself at this track after disappointing last start at Durbanville.

(5) APOLLO ACE and stablemate (4) WHAT A WINNER should get closer on these terms.

(3) WORLDS YOUR OYSTER and (7) ASHFORD CASTLE are capable sorts who remain unexposed.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

Cape Town trainer Justin Snaith raids with (6) CROWN TOWERS. If his charge has travelled well, he could be strong enough to take the honours.

(2) ZILLZAAL has class, but has been out of action since winning the Summer Cup almost a year ago. He is coupled with (1) TIERRA DEL FUEGO, (11) VICTORIA PAIGE and (16) CORNISH POMODORO, who are capable of stepping up.

(4) RIVERSTOWN and (9) ASTRIX are fit and could have a say.

RACE 12 (1,000M)

(2) NEVIL MU, who is seeking a hat-trick, has taken his form to another level since joining his current yard. He appeals the most.

(4) WINTER ASSEMBLY and (5) FIRE WALKER were in arrears of their conqueror but should pose as threats on revised terms.

(3) CAPE OF STORMS is capable of getting into the picture, if bouncing back to form.

Recent maiden winners (1) FIGHTER and (7) LINE OF POWER have scope, so warrant consideration, as does (6) MISS MILLSTREAM .

RACE 13 (1,800M)

(6) DANCE CLASS could resume winning ways. She beat (7) HEART STWINGS recently by 1.5 lengths and is 2.5kg worse off. But this track should suit her.

(8) INVISIBLE is having her peak run and could go in again.

(1) SARAGON has ability and, despite top weight, cannot be ruled out.

(5) TAHITIAN ORANA and (9) STRADA STATALE could prove best of the rest.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

The consistent (2) ROCKIN' RINGO is fit and has proven at this level. He will likely play a prominent role.

(4) AL'S MY DADDY has a bit to find on that rival after a recent meeting but should have stripped fitter. Should also improve with blinkers fitted. The booking of top jockey Anton Marcus is another plus.

(6) LION'S HEAD and (7) NORTHERN SONG are highly rated three-year-old colts with bright futures. Both will likely make their presence felt under handy weights.

(1) ARCTIC DRIFT could have a say, too, on his best form over this trip last term.