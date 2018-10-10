Applause looks spot-on for victory

RACE 1 (1,800M)

3 HAPPY SEBRING really impressed at his second start, showing a deft turn of foot to win comfortably over 1,400m. He has his first start for Tony Cruz and his maiden outing at Happy Valley and all signs suggest that he will be hard to beat in this spot.

6 GENERAL DINO has been mixing his form but his first-up run - a 13th over the Sha Tin mile, beaten almost 13 lengths - is simply not him. Back to Happy Valley and up to 1,800m, he can improve dramatically.

2 TEN FLAMES is a two-time winner second-up and should run a far better race.

1 KING OF MONGOLIA has won once from only two starts in Class 4. He looks primed for this.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

3 ROOKIE STAR and 2 OTOUTO should both be suited back to Happy Valley and are next best, while 7 THE SHOW can flash home over this shorter trip.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

8 ULTIMATE DREAM looked to have been progressing the right way last season, but his first-up run left a bit to be desired. He gets into a better draw now though and that could allow him to save a lot of ground.

5 STARLIT KNIGHT was given a quiet ride from a wide gate last time out and finished off strongly. He has another awkward gate but the booking of Zac Purton is a flashing light and he should be in the finish.

6 SPEEDY WALLY is hard to catch and still looks quite high in the ratings for him, but he can get into the placings.

7 DISTRICT EXPRESS should appreciate the step up to a mile.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

2 MR RIGHT record in Class 4 speaks for itself and he ran another bold race over this course and distance in finishing second first-up. The winner that night, Most Beautiful, has already gone on to win in Class 3 and that is where Mr Right should be after this race.

5 VICTORY POWER has talent but a number of little things have been going wrong in his races. He's close to putting it all together and perhaps that comes here - a case of third time lucky with Zac Purton aboard from the inside gate.

3 NICE FANDANGO is honest and should be able to stick around for a long time.

9 LUNAR ZEPHYR is not far from a win.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

12 APPLAUSE ran well at his first start for Jimmy Ting, especially for a horse that has always improved with racing. He should be spot on now and he looks hard to beat from the good draw.

8 BLITZING will be a nice horse in time but he is still doing too many things wrong. That said, he's a little better at every start and he's capable of mixing it.

7 BINGO still looks a little weak but his first-up run was OK from a bad draw. He should be better suited.

10 OPEN HOUSE is at a rating where he is capable of anything fresh.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

4 GOOD OMEN ran home powerfully at his only start at Happy Valley in February. The 1,200m will prove too short for him, but fresh, he could easily get into the finish with the right run. He's worth a play.

6 PERFECT GLORY has his first run in Hong Kong, having won three from three in New South Wales. He has trialled well enough and he has looked to progress well since that effort. He should have every chance from the inside draw.

5 JADE THEATRE gets Zac Purton aboard again and he looks a player.

2 FAIRY TWINS ran well fresh and he is a chance if he can progress off that.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

3 GUNNISON performed well as a three-year-old off a high rating last term. It will be interesting to see if he has put much weight on over the summer. Nevertheless, he's a galloper who looks capable of progressing as a four-year-old.

8 CHEERFULJET ran well first-up, beaten only a length. If he is able to get into a rhythm, there's no reason he can't kick on.

9 MR LUMIERES debuts at Happy Valley. He has looked a solid straight-track horse, but he did win twice around a bend in Australia so that should be no concern. If anything, it is the rise in class that will prove his biggest test.

2 BALTIC WHISPER is another Happy Valley debutant who can figure.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

4 SLEEP EDUCATION has been finding form over the past few months and now looks to have struck a suitable race. It won't take much for the half-brother to G3 winner Horse Of Fortune to deliver.

9 RIGHT HONOURABLE sprinted sharply to win down in grade last time out. He's always found Class 3 a little difficult, but on the evidence of his last win, he could snare a win in this grade.

1 DON'T MISS is a likeable, albeit one-dimensional, galloper who put together four wins last season by rolling on the speed. His Waterloo is fast approaching but he is a chance if he gets an uncontested lead.

7 GOOD BEAUTY looks to be heading the right way.