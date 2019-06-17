Apprentice CK Ng suspended for four race days for careless riding

Apprentice jockey CK Ng has been suspended for four Singapore race days over his handling of Lady Boss in Race 4 on Saturday.

Ng pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that near the 1,000m mark, he failed to make sufficient effort sooner than he did on this occasion to prevent his mount from shifting inwards when insufficiently clear of Antares, who had to be checked.

As Ng has been engaged to ride at this Friday's meeting, his suspension will be from Saturday until July 7.

He was advised of his right of appeal.