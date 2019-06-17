Racing

Apprentice CK Ng suspended for four race days for careless riding

Jun 17, 2019 06:00 am

Apprentice jockey CK Ng has been suspended for four Singapore race days over his handling of Lady Boss in Race 4 on Saturday.

Ng pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that near the 1,000m mark, he failed to make sufficient effort sooner than he did on this occasion to prevent his mount from shifting inwards when insufficiently clear of Antares, who had to be checked.

As Ng has been engaged to ride at this Friday's meeting, his suspension will be from Saturday until July 7.

He was advised of his right of appeal.

Acrobat (No. 2) giving top South Australian apprentice Raquel Clark a nice send off at Kranji on Saturday.
Racing

Clark signs off with a nice winner

Related Stories

Lim's Cruiser doing well in England

Sacred Rebel, Grand Koonta look best

Win Easy lives up to name

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING