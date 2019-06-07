Apprentice Riduan suspended for 3 months

In addition to the three-day suspension meted out earlier for failing to ride out to the end of the race, apprentice jockey AB Riduan has picked up another penalty of three months for failing to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards.

After an inquiry into his ride of Venus De Milo in Race 6 last Friday, Riduan pleaded guilty to failing to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards.

The specifics of the charge were that, from the 800m to the 200m mark, he failed to allow his mount to improve its position when, in the opinion of the stewards, he had the opportunity to do so.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account the level of Riduan's riding experience as a 4kg-claiming apprentice.

The stewards also considered the nature of the charge, guilty plea and his personal circumstances.

Riduan was suspended with effect from June 22 to Sept 21.

He was advised of his right of appeal.

This penalty will be served consecutively following the completion of his three-day suspension for failing to ride Longhu out to the end of the race in the eighth event last Friday.