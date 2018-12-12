Apprentice WH Kok suspended 3 race days

Apprentice jockey Simon WH Kok has been suspended for three Tasmania race days over his handling of Spiit of D'Wind in Race 2 on Sunday.

In the presence of his master, trainer Steven Burridge, Kok (right) pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that passing the 100m mark, he did direct his mount to shift outwards to obtain clear running, when insufficiently clear of Stay The Course. This resulted in that horse being taken outwards and had to be checked off the heels of Tax Free.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account Kok's record, guilty plea and the degree of interference and carelessness.

In assessing the penalty, the stewards were mindful that Kok has been granted a three-month tenure with the Tasmania Racing Authority commencing yesterday. Therefore, it was determined that the most appropriate penalty be in these unique circumstances that his licence to ride in races be suspended for three Tasmania race days, from Dec 10 to Dec 15.

Sunday was the final day of the 2018 Singapore season and racing resumes on New Year's Day.

Although it was only his first season, Kok showed promise by finishing fourth in the apprentices premiership table with 16 winners. Troy See won the title with 33 winners.