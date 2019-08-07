Apprentice Zyrul suspended 3 S'pore race days

Apprentice jockey N Zyrul has been suspended for three Simgapore race days over his handling of Blitz Power in Race 3 at Kranji on Sunday.

He pleaded guilty to careless riding in that near the 150m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, while riding it along with the whip, when insufficiently clear of Pennsylvania (apprentice CK Ng). This resulted in that horse having to be checked.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea, the degree of interference and carelessness.

As Zyrul has been engaged to ride this Friday and Sunday, his suspension will be from Aug 12 to Aug 23. He was advised of his right of appeal.