Aquila to win from the front

Karis Teetan can score when he partners My My My in Race 5.

RACE 1 (1,800M)

6 SHINEALOT is racing well and is nearing a breakthrough win. Zac Purton retains the ride and he should get his chance.

11 THE JOY OF GIVING is competitive in his spot. He draws poorly but he should be able to figure off his current mark.

3 SANGRIA is third-up. He's had two runs under his belt and this contest looks suitable.

1 GOOD DAYS steps down to Class 5. He'll relish the drop in grade.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

11 KIRAM draws to find the front and from there he could prove difficult to reel in.

8 HAPPY WARRIOR gets the services of Vincent Ho for the first time.

6 KING DRAGON is looking for back-to-back wins and it wouldn't shock to see him piece it together again, now that he has already broken through.

4 RIGHT HONOURABLE draws well. He just needs luck from the rear of the field.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

3 STAR SHINE closed off strongly for second at his last start. He gets his chance to go on with it as he steps back up in trip.

2 FAST MOST FURIOUS is a two-time winner in this grade. He gets his chance with Purton sticking aboard.

8 THE ROCK is the likely leader. He draws well and, if he can control the race, then he should get his chance from the front.

6 SOLAR WAI WAI is a three-time course-and-distance winner.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

6 AQUILA trialled well at the city circuit before his last-start seventh on the dirt. He will roll forward and give them something to chase.

2 SAUL'S SPECIAL does his best racing over the course and distance. He gets the services of Joao Moreira and it wouldn't shock to see him score a much- needed win for trainer Michael Chang.

1 FLYING GENIUS is only a small horse but he is a three-time course-and-distance winner. He bears close watching.

9 JAZZ STEED slots in light and shouldn't be too far away.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

2 MY MY MY went awfully close on debut and it wouldn't surprise to see him take the next step with further improvement.

3 HARMONY FIRE falls into the same category. He finished one spot behind My My My and these two appear to be the stand- outs in the race.

10 VIVA CHEF mixes his form but can figure from the good gate with Derek Leung engaged.

9 GOUTEN OF GARO is a two-time winner already this term. He can bounce back to form.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

9 SKY FIELD was unlucky last start. On his day, he is by far the best horse in this contest. He can return to form with the right run from the draw.

5 GRATEFUL HEART is on the up and is a four-time winner from his last five starts. He can continue his ascent but this will be his toughest test.

3 BEAUTY APPLAUSE is looking for a hat-trick of wins.

2 STRONGER is next best.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

8 MISTER ARM was unlucky last start. He has much more to offer and, with a clean run, he could well be worth taking a chance on.

4 MUDITA caught the eye when closing off for second last start at huge odds. He draws well and gets his opportunity.

10 COURAGEOUS DRAGON is nothing short of consistent. He's closing in on a breakthrough win and yet again gets his chance.

6 HAPPY PROFIT is looking to go one better. He's next best.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

7 KURPANY is looking for back-to-back wins. He draws well and appears to still have a number of rating points in hand.

1 SCORES OF FUN is also searching for back-to-back wins. With the right run and luck, he is the main danger.

6 HINCHINLOVE Is in good form as a winner in this grade last start.

4 RACING FIGHTER is next best with familiar ally Purton hopping back in the plate.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

8 HIGH REV won second-up last term over this course and distance, and is looking to repeat the dose.

11 INCANTO PREPARED is a three-time winner from his last four starts. He gets his chance with in-form Karis Teetan engaged.

2 GREEN LUCK's last run in this grade returned a win. He draws well and shouldn't be too far away.

12 FLYING SWORD is next best.

