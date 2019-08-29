Arabian Sunrise is running into winning form

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(4) POPSICLE TOES struggled to get into gear last time but closed late. He finished over two lengths ahead of stablemate (1) DIAMOND DANCER and should confirm.

(5) DEFY GRAVITY is also a strong finisher and could contest the finish.

(3) ZEAL AND ZEST won well last time but appears held on his penultimate.

RACE 2 ( 1,200M)

(6) ROCK BREAKER is improving and could win a race of this nature.

(1) MIGHTY STORM found problems last time and should do better.

(4) ASTRONOMER ROYAL, (9) FIRE TO THE REIN and (12) SAMBUCA (backed on debut) are all sure to improve on debut.

RACE 3 (1,500M)

(1) PRINCESS PENELOPE has been threatening and could get it.

(2) LITTLE SPARROW was runner-up in her last two and could go one better.

(9) NAZARETH found problems in her last run and could produce best form now.

(5) DOUBLED OVER gave start last time and could get into the mix.

(7) LUSCIOUS LOCKS, (12) TARTAN DANCER and (10) SAUSALITO could make the frame.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(3) TURF MASTER is a strong front runner and could keep on galloping this time.

(4) IN FOR A PENNY won't let him get away and will be challenging late.

(2) GREY STREET finished over a length in front of (1) LEFT HOOK but the positions could be swapped around over the shorter distance.

(7) HOLD YOUR HORSES and (8) BRAVE DETAIL could make the quartet.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(2) ARABIAN SUNRISE is getting closer with every run and could get off the mark.

(1) VARQUERA has ability but finds problems. If trouble-free, should make a bold bid.

(3) HOPE FOR MILLIONS runs in her new surroundings and could keep galloping this time.

(5) MISS CAP MALA could get into the mix but needs to go on with it. Others looking for minor money.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(5) VILLAGE DEEP kept on to get the better of (7) KAMAKURA last time and it could get close again between them.

(4) GOLD GRIFFIN deserved his maiden win but tackles stronger now.

(1) WOODLAND'S FOREST and (3) DON PIERRO could pop up on early form.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) PUGET SOUND just needed his last run and won his only try this course and distance.

Likewise, (3) LAKE KINNERET won his only try this track and trip and could double up.

(1) UNAGI is also unbeaten in both starts on this course. Respect.

(7) FLASH BURN pulled up fatigued last time - look for a lot better.

(4) FULL MAST, (6) PUNTA CANA and (5) SPLENDID GARDEN cannot be discarded. They look lively candidates for those novelty bets.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(5) TALKTOTHESTARS is eight years old but is enjoying racing. He meets weaker opposition and could resume winning ways.

The rest of the runners are all capable of pulling it off if they produce form.

(4) LIFE IS GOOD is holding form and should get into the fight for honours.

(7) PILLAROFTHEEARTH showed a form return and warrants respect.

(6) SUGOI and (9) BRIGTNUMBERTEN ran poorly last time. But both are capable of better and cannot be discarded.