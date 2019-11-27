Aramaayo set to make amends

Aramaayo (centre) battling it out with eventual winner Siam Blue Vanda (left) in his debut race on Nov 8.

He was sent off as the $13 favourite on debut. That says a lot. Then again, Aramaayo's work leading up to that race on Nov 8 pointed to a forward showing.

He had won a trial just a week before, clocking a smart 60.90sec for the 1,000m during race-week.

Then, and of course, there was the "Duric factor". The champion had been in the saddle at the trials and he was on Aramaayo's back when the four-year-old made his Kranji debut.

Punters saw it as a perfect partnership.

A win on the day would have been a great opening chapter in Aramaayo's Singapore adventure. But it was not to be.

On that Friday night, Duric rode a copybook race on the favourite, tucking him in behind the pace before hitting the front at the top of the stretch.

The job wasn't done. In what was a heads up-heads down slog to the finish, Aramaayo had victory snatched from his grasp when Siam Blue Vanda lunged to take the honours by a shorthead.

Well, that was the story.

Trainer Shane Baertschiger and the Aramco Stable have had a fortnight to lick their wounds. If their galloper can produce anything close to the form he showed on the training track yesterday morning, come Friday they should exact revenge for that costly defeat.

Matt Kellady was on the reins during the workout and they had No Regrets (John Powell) for company.

While Aramaayo looks a top pick in his race, No Regrets could cap a good day for the Baertschiger yard.

The two-time winner from four starts resumes after a four-month lay-off and he looks good to go.

It was just last week that he won a trial, clocking a smart 60.52sec for the 1,000m. Kellady did the steering on the son of Showcasing.

I reckon No Regrets will race well fresh and could be worth a punt in Friday's meeting.