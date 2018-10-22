Aramco beats Mister Yeoh

Aramco (No. 5) winning the Group 3 Garden City Trophy over 1,200m with champion jockey Vlad Duric astride in Race 7 at Kranji yesterday,

Last-start winner Aramco, second-last early of 11 runners, produced a quick turn of foot to gun down the $14 favourite Mister Yeoh in the $200,000 Group 3 Garden City Trophy over 1,200m at Kranji yesterday.

The most popular of trainer Shane Baertschiger's three strong candidates and the $17 second favourite progressed gradually with a ground-saving run to score by a length in a swift time of 1min 08.77sec under the guidance of champion jockey Vlad Duric.

It was the third success for Baertschiger, having won the race with Faaltless in 2014 and last year. Faaltless was aiming for his treble but he faded to finish ninth after setting the pace.

Mister Yeoh, who raced handily, overtook Faaltless 350m out and looked headed for victory but found no answer to Aramco's powerful finish in the last 150m.

"We always thought he would be ridden like that. At least, he relaxed, you know. He didn't rip and tear and got a good run through. When he peeled off the back of Mister Yeoh, I thought he would get over the top with a strong finish," said Baertschiger.

Duric also won the race thrice, with Better Be The One in 2011 and Ntini in 2009, when the race was then known as the Singapore Four-Year-Old Sprint.