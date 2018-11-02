Arc winner Enable eyes Breeders' Cup Turf

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Enable can fashion a dream ending to what started as a "nightmare" year with a victory in the US$4 million (S$5.5 million) Breeders' Cup Turf at Churchill Downs on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

The John Gosden-trained filly didn't get her four-year-old season underway until September, no thanks to a leg injury, but that didn't stop the bay star from winning a second straight Arc on Oct 7 with Frankie Dettori in the irons.

Dettori arrived in Kentucky on Tuesday night and was aboard Enable for a strong canter at Churchill Downs under Gosden's watchful eye.

"She has taken longer to come out of the Arc, which is understandable," said Gosden.

"She has gone there not 100 per cent but she is eating and drinking well and has settled in nicely.

" She has had a light campaign and last year she won five Group 1s. I would have liked to have come here on the crest of a wave, but she has won an Arc."

That Arc win is a testament to Gosden's skill and Enable's resilience.

Not only was the start of her 2018 campaign delayed by injury, but Gosden also said there was the "slight hiccup" of a fever between her first start this year, in the September Stakes at Kempton, and the Arc.

Nevertheless, Enable held off Sea Of Class by a neck to become just the eighth horse in history to win the Arc twice. Now she can become the first horse to win the Arc and the Breeders' Cup Turf in the same season.

Seven have attempted the double, including the Gosden-trained Golden Horn, who suffered just the second defeat of his career at the Breeders' Cup in 2015.

Most recently Found settled for third behind stablemate Highland Reel in the Turf at Santa Anita after winning the Arc in 2016 - despite having won the Breeders Cup Turf the year before.

"Records are there to be broken," said Dettori, who is hoping US racing fans will see Enable at her best.

"In favour of Enable, she has raced only twice, is very fresh in herself and seems to have travelled over well," he said.