Arctic Ice could prove too hot

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) ARCTIC ICE boasts solid form behind some useful sorts. He was second over this trip last start. The one to beat.

(9) REAL ADVISOR filled the runner-up spot on debut. Likely to pose a threat with natural improvement.

(11) VOICE NOTES and (6) DUCHESS OF SUSSEX are newcomers. Watch for betting support.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) DOUBLE CHARGE is hard to oppose. He has shown improvement in each of the three starts since being gelded.

(13) WARRIOR could pose the biggest threat, if overcoming a wide draw.

(10) TARA ITI could give a better account of himself second time out as a gelding.

(4) BUMRAH and (7) HIKARU have scope for further progress.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(3) KAROO WINTER had excuses for a disappointing last run. She is capable of better, but she will have to be at her best to thwart the challenge of (4) CHILE JAM and (5) WILD CREATURE.

(2) VAL GARDENA is capable of racing nearer the speed from a better gate and make her presence felt.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(7) HELEN'S IDEAL has been inconsistent but is capable. She is rated and weighted to be competitive, despite an unconvincing record over 1,800m.

(1) CAPOEIRA is also favourably treated by the conditions, but may lack fitness after a layoff.

(3) SEVENTH GEAR has a bit to find on those rivals, but is progressive and has come into his own after being gelded.

(6) KNIGHTS TEMPLAR is the pick of the Justin Snaith runners on riding arrangements.

RACE 5 (1,950M)

(1) DOUBLE REWARD and stablemate (6) TWICETHEQUALITY were ridden by Grant van Niekerk last time. The former was narrowly beaten in a stronger field. The rider has opted for Double Reward.

(4) MARINA was a fluent maiden winner over 1,600m and will relish the extra trip.

(2) FYNBOS and (3) WINTER'S AWAKENING are capable of improved efforts, following a respite from the handicapper.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) DAZZLING SUN should have the measure of (3) MARMALISA on similar weight terms. Both are smart sorts likely to improve and should be competitive.

(7) TWO PENNIES never got into the hunt over a 1,400m feature, but had excuses. Worth another chance.

(4) PINK TOURMALINE makes most appeal of the three last-start winners saddled by Brett Crawford.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) VIA SALARIA won four of five starts after being gelded. He is the one to beat.

(2) AQUA BOLT fluffed his lines in his recent starts over 1,000m, but is better than those efforts suggest.

(3) GAINSFORD has taken his form to another level with blinkers, winning back-to-back over this track and trip.

(8) MOON ROCK will need to raise his game to be in the mix.