Arctic Princess coming for hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(3) FISTS OF FIRE and (1) NORTHERN TUNE bring fair form to the race. The former has had a run this year and gets the nod. The latter needs to be closely followed.

(2) WHAT A RYDER and (7) STRAIGHT SIX both seem a lot better than their Poly efforts suggest.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(3) GLOBAL APPEAL is coming along the right way. She has a much better draw this time.

(4) MY BIG VISION fluffed her lines last time. She will be fitter today.

(9) TIVOLI GARDENS showed good pace in the Western Cape and could be anything on this surface.

(11) SIBERIAN SUNSET ran a much better race after a rest.

RACE 3 (1,900M)

(9) POLICY TARGET is the one to beat. He has been costly to follow but this looks right for him.

(5) ZERO RATE was not far behind him the last time they met. He can surprise.

(6) JUST DIXIT ran a cracker last time and was not far behind (5) ZERO RATE on the turf.

(7) GOLDEN DUCK is overdue.

RACE 4 (1,700M)

(6) UNDERTHEMISTLETOE won at her fourth start. She has been improving and this is suitable.

(12) SHASTINA has a wide draw but has a 4kg claim.

(10) SACRED IBIS signalled she may be ready to challenge last time but also has to overcome her draw.

(2) MAMA PYJAMA and (11) FIRE FAERIE must be respected.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(9) GOODTIME GUY confirmed his ability with a good post-maiden effort, despite things going wrong.

(5) JUSTFORTHEEPENNY is searching for his second win and, with his good draw, could do so today.

(2) MASTER TOBE has been dominant on the Poly in his last two.

(7) GENTLEMAN'S WAY and (8) BURNING WINGS are useful individuals who have more wins in the tank.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) SIMPLY RUSSIAN has won over this course and distance. She will be hard to beat but is inconsistent.

(4) LADY LEGEND also found her best form last time. A 2.5kg apprentice's claim and the good draw will help.

(10) FUTURISTIC DAME and (12) MARSANNE may have wide draws to overcome but never theless rate as definite dangers.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) STORM CHASER won his first outing on this surface impressively. He can easily claim this.

(3) VALIENTE was all speed last time out and could be hard to peg back.

(5) KINGS ROAD reserves his best for Greyville. He could run a place.

(7) IMPARTIAL has done little wrong and the race suits.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(7) ARCTIC PRINCESS is in top form and can complete a hat-trick.

(8)UMZINDUZI and (3) MISS TEXAS are both improving. The latter has the better draw and is preferred.

(11) FOXY LADY did well from a wide draw last time.