Arizona Silk looks a standout

Jockey Anton Marcus should have it easy on Arizona Silk from a good barrier draw.

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) MATADORA'S PARADE will be tough to deny if as effective on turf. He certainly has the form to lift this one.

(3) ROUND THE HORN has proven expensive to follow but will go close back on turf. But it looks like he may have to play second fiddle again.

(11) KARIN B and (10) NOBLE FREEDOM are others with enough form to be seriously considered. They look like bright candidates for those novelty bets.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(3) THEMBA was a winner on debut over the course and distance and, from a plum draw, looks hard to oppose.

(8) HAN SOLO also made an encouraging debut and could give cheek.

(10) AL JAZEERA and (13) ROCKET RHUMBA are not out of it. They can be considered for those trifecta bets.

(6) MAN IN THE MOON has the potential to cause an upset and must be respected.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) AT YOUR REQUEST is knocking hard at the door and, from pole position, could be the one leading them home.

(10) EXPLOSIVE BEAUTY is going the right way and looks set to go very close.

(2) CRIME SCENE has fair Gauteng runs and can challenge the favourites.

(4) CLOUDED LEOPARD made a fair local debut and must be respected.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(3) ARIZONA SILK is going the right way. He rates as the one to beat with top jockey Anton Marcus aboard and a good barrier draw.

(6) AFRICAN DARTER was a convincing Gauteng maiden winner and has to be included in all your bets. He could challenge Arizona Silk for the goodies.

(12) ADMIRALS GUEST is another with serious claims and must be respected.

(9) STRAIGHT UP has been gelded since his maiden win and also needs to be included in those novelty bets.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(8) ALPHAMIKEFOXTROT appeals as the most likely winner in a wide-open affair. He has the form and good be good value.

(1) ROY'S TAXI is inconsistent but can pop up to challenge at the business end of the sprint race.

(10) RUMBLEINTHEJUNGLE is never far off and has definite claims in this sort of race.

(9) KINGSTONROCK is far better than his latest run would suggest and is another to include in those tierce and quartet bets.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(9) BLACKBALL is a narrow first choice in this tricky affair. He has been winning with authority and must be given every chance.

(2) SILVER GOD was most impressive last time out in Gauteng and, along with (4) SOCIAL ORDER, makes a strong Tarry coupling. They will both be prominent at the business end of things.

(3) BORN TO PERFORM has won his last three starts in style. Although up in class, he must be included in those exotic bets.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) ROY'S RIVIERA has run her best races. From an inside gate, she will be a serious threat at the business end of things. One of the better bets on the card.

(4) VISTULA is the class filly. She ran far better than her last effort. These two should fight it out.

(11) SILENT CRUSADE and (12) MASTER KEYS look best of the rest. Both are expected to run boldly and they are definite quartet candidates.

RACE 8 (1,900M)

(2) CLOUDS OF WITNESS goes for the hat-trick and has every chance of pulling it off. He is in great form.

(1) POLLARD is also in peak form and will pose a serious threat. Can be coupled with Clouds Of Witness for a quinella bet.

(8) VICTORIOUS MAN and (9) WILDLIFE SAFARI also need to be seriously considered. They should be prominent throughout the race.

(4) SELF-MASTERY has his first run as a gelding and should improve. Watch how the betting goes.