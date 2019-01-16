Racing

Aslam and Amirul suspended

Jan 16, 2019 06:00 am

Jockey E Aslam and apprentice rider I Amirul have been suspended for two Singapore race days each over their handling of Burkaan and Poet's Ryker respectively.

Both will miss this Friday and Sunday's race meetings.

Aslam pleaded guilty to careless riding in that, near the 500m mark, he allowed his mount to shift outwards in Race 1 on Sunday. This tightened the running of Lim's Pride, who had to be checked.

At the conclusion of the stewards' inquiry into interference suffered by Powerful As Wind and Red Riding Wood in Race 4 on Jan 6, Amirul pleaded guilty to careless riding for permitting his mount to shift inwards passing the winning post on the first occasion.

This tightened the running of Powerful As Wind, who in turn shifted inwards and tightened the running of Red Riding Wood, who had to be checked.

Nationality clocked a speedy 35.8sec for the 600m at yesterday's Kranji trackwork.
Racing

Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses running on Sunday

Related Stories

Go with Uncle Charlie for that winning start

Little Bird should fly away in Race 7

Yesterday's Kranji gallops by horses running on Friday

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING