Aslam and Amirul suspended

Jockey E Aslam and apprentice rider I Amirul have been suspended for two Singapore race days each over their handling of Burkaan and Poet's Ryker respectively.

Both will miss this Friday and Sunday's race meetings.

Aslam pleaded guilty to careless riding in that, near the 500m mark, he allowed his mount to shift outwards in Race 1 on Sunday. This tightened the running of Lim's Pride, who had to be checked.

At the conclusion of the stewards' inquiry into interference suffered by Powerful As Wind and Red Riding Wood in Race 4 on Jan 6, Amirul pleaded guilty to careless riding for permitting his mount to shift inwards passing the winning post on the first occasion.

This tightened the running of Powerful As Wind, who in turn shifted inwards and tightened the running of Red Riding Wood, who had to be checked.