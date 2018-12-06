Aslam, Nuh suspended

Jockey Erasmus Aslam and apprentice Nuh Komari have each been suspended for two Singapore race days.

But since both riders have picked up rides on Friday and Sunday, the Racing Stewards have allowed them to have their sentences deferred.

Both will therefore miss the first two race days of the 2019 season.

Aslam, who has been riding with plenty of confidence lately, pleaded guilty to careless riding on Smart Success in race 4 on Sunday.

He had, soon after the start, while riding his mount along, allowed Smart Success to shift inwards.

In doing so, he bumped Tiger Force - ridden by Olivier Placais. Tiger Force, in turn went across the "rightful run" of Elite Tripleeight, resulting in that horse having to be checked.

Apprentice Nuh was taken to task for his handling of Mettlesome in Race 7, also on Sunday.

Nuh, in the presence of his master, trainer KY Young, pleaded guilty to careless riding in that approximately 100m after the start, he failed to make sufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting inwards.

At that point he was insufficiently clear of Across The Sea (Placais), which had to be restrained and surrendered its position in an effort to avoid Mettlesome's heels.

Both Aslam and Nuh were advised of their right of apesal.