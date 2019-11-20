August Leaves suited to 1,600m trip in opening race

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(3) AUGUST LEAVES showed good improvement last time out and is clearly suited to this distance. A big winning chance.

(4) CONGO COMPAQ has been close-up in his last two starts and can go close again.

(1) KURSK has been disappointing in his last two starts but could improve with Anton Marcus in the irons.

(2) JJ THE WOLF returns from a break and needs to find a few lengths but should be in it.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) HOW I WONDER returns from a break and has been gelded. He can improve.

(3) SMART WILLIAM showed promise on his debut and could improve over this longer distance.

(4) HAPPY WANDERER returns after being gelded and could improve.

(5) ALPHA PAPPA was narrowly beaten in his latest start and can go close again.

(7) ZENO has a chance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) SAVEA won well last time out and must be given respect over a course and distance that clearly suits.

(3) BRAVE TIGER is holding form and can contest the finish.

(4) REGIMENTAL is better than his last run and won nicely on debut.

(5) AQUA BOLT has improved with blinkers and should fight out the finish.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) MISS HONEY and (4) VANDAH'S SPIRIT probably needed their last runs and can improve.

(5) ALSFLAMINGBEAUTY has been consistent lately and could finish in the money again.

(7) IKEBANA is holding form and can earn.

Respect (8) MISSISIPPI BURNING.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) PADRE PIO needed his local debut and could do a lot better with Marcus aboard.

(2) SOVEREIGN SPIRIT is on the rise and is looking for a hat-trick of wins but is returning from a break.

(3) WATING FOR RAIN won nicely last time out but appears to be tackling stronger opposition.

(5) SPECTRA FORCE is holding form and is not out of it.

(6) CLOUDED HILL can go close.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) LATE AT NIGHT may have just needed his last run and could be fitter this time.

(2) SIX DEGREES needs to do more to win but could finish in the money.

(3) GOLDEN DUCAT is a good horse that is improving and should have a big chance of following up on his maiden victory.

(5) PINKERTON was full of running when breaking his maiden tag and can go close.