The August looks set for an encore

Minister, who galloped well yesterday morning, will have Ryan Munger in the saddle for Saturday's Singapore Gold Cup.

If you have the stamina, then sit tight, take in the Singapore Gold Cup on your TV screen and save something for a punt on the last race on Saturday.

That is when The August faces off against 13 others in that very interesting Class 3 race over 1,400m.

It will only be his fifth start and, while he meets some talented ones like Lim's Mighty, Quadcopter, Ironside and Eye Guy, I reckon he could land some punches.

The August was one of a handful of Saturday's runners out to make time on the training track yesterday morning.

With A'Isisuhairi "Harry" Kasim in the saddle, he did a fluent workout, running 600m in 37.1sec.

A two-time winner from just four starts, his last win was mighty impressive. It was on Oct 25 when he romped home for that second career win. Come to think of it, he won that race with heaps of authority.

Obliged to race wide and without cover for most of the 1,200m trip on turf, he had five behind him when they fanned out for that run home.

A'Isisuhairi was patient. He sat quiet in the saddle and only made a move 250m out.

Shortening reins and using the persuader to great effect, he pushed his mount into overdrive.

Like a good horse, The August methodically mowed down the field. In the process, his rivals were left wondering just what hit them.

That day, three weeks ago, The August defied promotion to win. He looks like he's ready for an encore.

However, The August is the reserve in the race to be run over 1,400m on grass.

If he does take his place in the starting gates, have a bet on him.

A'Isisuhairi has been nominated on the Lee Freedman-trained galloper who is drawn nicely in Gate 4.

A race before that, Freedman will be represented by four runners in the $1 million Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m.

One of them is Minister. The others are Mr Clint, Sun Marshal and Ocean Crossing.

Minister worked with Sun Ace on Track 6, clocking a neat and tidy 37.6sec for 600m.

Sun Ace was down to contest Race 7 but was a scratching yesterday morning. As for Minister, well, he is ripe and ready to go.

A three-time winner from eight starts, he was runner-up to Top Knight in the recently-run Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

He will have Ryan Munger doing the steering in this time-honoured classic.

On form, he must have an outstanding chance.

Sure, he again has to come face to face with his nemesis Top Knight.

But there is a swing in the weights - Top Knight carries 57kg while Minister gets in with just 54.5kg. It should suit the Freedman runner just fine.