Augustano makes it look easy

Augustano had an easier time at the trials on Tuesday morning by clocking 60.23sec in Trial 3.

Forget that last outing when he finished down the course in that great race won by Grand Koonta last month.

The rider of Augustano, Simon Kok, reported that his mount didn't handle the wet conditions.

So, instead, take him on those eight wins - the most recent being that victory in June.

Augustano is as honest as they come and, his trainer Lee Freedman might say he's a good horse to have in the yard.

Well, after that last start on that rain-affected track, Augustano had an easier time at the trials on Tuesday morning and, on the strength of that romp, he could be worth a scribble in that black book of yours.

Back to the trial which he won by three parts of a lengths while clocking 60.23sec, it must be said that Augustano is running back into winning form.

At 94 rating points, and the highest of the eight runners, he certainly ran accordingly.

Clearing the chute like a good horse, he quickly put two lengths between himself and the chasing pack.

In the saddle, his rider N Zyrul had only to keep him on a straight course and he did the rest.

Indeed, the only time the apprentice had to do some work was when they were threatened close home by R Zawari on Federation.

Then too, it wasn't all hard work. A flick of the reins did the trick. Augustano recognised the signal, raised another effort and claimed victory with some authority.

In second spot, Federation lost no marks and Baffert, who finished third with Michael Rodd on board, was putting in good work in the closing stages.

But it was all about the winner Augustano.

With his earnings inching towards the half-million dollar mark, this son of Hard Spun is a hardworking five-year-old and a real money-spinner for his owners, the King Power Stable.

A regular name in any big sprint line-up, Augustano could add another win to his tally before the season's up.

Then there's another who bears watching.

Last time out, which was as recent as two Sundays ago, Our Dynamite bucked like a rodeo horse just after the start of that 1,200m race.

Needless to say, he dropped right back and finished last.

Sent to the trials by the racing stewards, Our Dynamite was unrecognisable. With Noh Senari on the reins, he bolted to the front and just kept going.

Three lengths clear at the 600m, he was six in front with 300m - and enjoying it.

Time Lord threw in an effort. So too Rodd on Atlas. But Our Dynamite, minus the rodeo antics, was home and hosed.

He passed his test, clocking 60.44sec for the trip.

If trainer John O'Hara can somehow get his charge to bring that pace to the races, Our Dynamite might just pull off a win in the not-too-distant future.