Augustina will be in the firing line in Race 2

RACE 1 ( 1,000M)

Not enough form to make an informed decision. Watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

Improving (1) AUGUSTINA will be winning soon and is likely to be in the firing line.

(2) EMPIRE GLORY and (4) INERTIA shouldn't be far off that rival.

(6) DISMANTLE THE SUN will improve so could pose a bigger threat.

Fillies (8) WHAT A RED, (9) SPIRIT FESTIVAL and (10) TRAP QUEEN have claims with a sex allowance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(13) POLLARD finished strongly on the Greyville turf and a repeat will see him close to victory.

(16) VINSON impressed in his trial and must be respected.

(1) BRIDGE OF SPIES and (2) ZIGI ZAGI ZUGI look ready to win.

(15) TRIPLE FATE LINE had decent form before his rest.

RACE4 (1,000M)

Tricky two-year-old event to start the exotics with debut winners (1) CHILLY WINTER and (2) MISS HONEY conceding weight. The latter was ridden to victory by stable jockey Domeyer, who now partners well-related debutante (10) VANDAH'S SPIRIT. This suggests a forward showing is expected from that newcomer.

(3) CYBER BLOSSOM, (4) DUCHESSORCORNWALL and (5) MON CHERIE will be competitive if improving with experience.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(2) GENEREIGHT stands out in this weak field, and while expensive to follow, should get it right this time.

(1) LINNGER LONGER should earn again.

(9) DAIDALA showed up well in her trial.

(8) AFRICAN DIVA can improve on her debut.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(14) VIA SALARIA (with blinkers) and (5) MASTER OF SPAIN have the form to feature and should not be maidens for long.

(3) RIVER THAMES looked a winner in waiting in a good race last time out and, on that evidence, should open his account.

(4) G G'S DYNASTY and (12) POP THE CORKS (from a good draw) will be competitive.

(10) HEAD BOY and (13) SAINT WEST will improve, so could get a look in too.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) GOLDEN PHEASANT is ultra reliable and should be there again.

(6) DYNO MAN looked promising before a rest and has trialled well. Should go close.

(2) SEATTLE SKYLINE, (4) WHITE LIGHTNING, (5) ARCHILLES and (9) FLY BY SKYE are worth considering.

RACE8 (1,800M)

(1) TWIST OF FATE should be competitive on these terms but concedes weight trying 1,800m, so is worth opposing.

(7) HERODOTUS may turn the tables on these terms. Both the Snaith and Crawford yards are well represented but the former's trio have the edge with stable-elect (2) BUNKER HUNT fancied to go close ahead of (13) KNIGHTS TEMPLAR and the unbeaten (9) BELGARION.

RACE 9 (1,100M)

(9) RUNAWAY GAL is holding form and should be involved.

(5) CELESTINA shows good pace, so should enjoy the drop in trip but runs earlier. Watch her there first.

(4) GEOGRAPHE BAY needed her last race. She is a bit hard to follow but has run in strong races and can surprise.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

Grade 1 winner (1) EYES WIDE OPEN could improve with blinkers fitted for the first time but (4) PLATINUM PRINCE, ahead of that rival on his reappearance, is weighted to confirm recent form.

(5) DOUBLEMINT appears the pick of the Snaith-trained runners on riding arrangements but stablemates (2) ELUSIVE SILVA and (7) MAGNIFICENT SEVEN aren't without a chance.

(3) KAMPALA CAMPARI has earning potential.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(4) NEALA always runs well and has a decent shout.

(1) CAPTAIN'S GIRL and (5) FILIPPO will be right there on collateral form.

(2) HASHTAG STRAT and (3) AUTUMN IN SEATTLE are both speedy.

(6) MY PAL AL can upset over this trip.

RACE 12 (1,800M)

(6) LADY IN BLACK renews rivalry with (5) OH SUSANNA, having lowered the colours of the latter in a recent meeting. Both would've come on since but the tables could be turned over this trip.

There will be little between (8) FRESNAYE and (7) MIYABI GOLD on these terms. Both can make their presence felt.

(1) CASCAPEDIA, (2) BRAVE MOVE and (9) HASHTAGYOLO are capable of getting a look-in, too.

RACE 13 (1,600M)

(5) THE BAYOU is on the up and would be a narrow first choice.

(3) AMOR ARDIENTE can give plenty of cheek, as can bang-in-form (4) HAYLOR and scopey (7) TIERRA DEL FUEGO.

(1) SIR BERNADINI has claims as well.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(5) RAINBOW BRIDGE was touched off in a four-way finish behind (3) UNDERCOVER AGENT and (2) DO IT AGAIN over course and distance last time out but could make amends.

(8) BUFFALO BILL CODY, (10) SOQRAT and (1) LEGAL EAGLE defend their unbeaten records over 1,600m but preference is for the latter, who will equal Pocket Power's record with a fourth consecutive Queen's Plate win.

Respect (9) SNOWDANCE, the mount of champion jockey L Hewitson.