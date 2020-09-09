Authentic Champ is the real thing

RACE 1 (1,000M)

11 FLYING MONKEY steps out off a career-low mark of 24. His recent form may not have been impressive, but he still has the ability to take out a contest such as this.

7 ISLAND WINNER does his best racing in Class 5. From the middle draw, he shouldn't be spending too much energy early.

2 YEE CHEONG LUCKY bears watching first-up, especially as Tony Millard and Antoine Hamelin have already combined for a winner this season.

8 AURORA STEED is winless. He's been competitive but in his favour is the booking of Hong Kong's champion jockey, Zac Purton.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

12 FAITHFUL TRINITY is a course-and-distance winner. From the good gate, he could prove tough to reel in. He caught the eye at the trials.

5 PERFECT TO PLAY has won off this mark before and this contest looks ideal. Joao Moreira takes the reins fresh off a Sunday treble.

3 UNIVERSAL GO GO is looking to snap a streak of two runner-up efforts. He's racing well.

1 RIGHT HONOURABLE does his best racing in Class 4, as he is a two-time course-and-distance winner in this grade.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

4 MOMENTUM GALAXY has more ability than his previous record suggests, mainly due to poor manners in the gates. Still, he has potential to one day piece it all together and from the good gate.

10 EVERBRAVE is now at a career-low mark of 43. The inside gate will suit him. His first-up record previously suggests that he is going to be primed for this.

1 NEXTMODEL won well last time. Since then, he has trialled impressively. Purton retains the ride and he is going to prove hard to get past, despite the awkward gate and top weight.

3 FORZA ANGEL is consistent and worth including.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

10 THIS IS CHARISMA is unlucky not to already be a winner. If he brings his best to this first-up assignment, then he is the one to beat. The booking of Moreira suggests that he is ready to fire first-up from the draw with even luck.

2 HARMONY N HOME has drawn pole position for Purton. He's a horse who still appears to have a number of ratings points in hand, therefore with a positive ride he can shake this race up.

9 SPARKLING STAR also appears to have a number of ratings points still to climb. The inside gate suits. He can run a bold race first-up.

6 BULLISH BROTHER is looking for back-to-back wins and his third from his last four runs. He can run well again.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

10 AUTHENTIC CHAMP caught the eye in a recent barrier trial. He has ability. From the good draw, he gets his chance to finally show it.

4 JAZZ STEED is racing in career-best form with three top-two finishes from his last three outings, including a win. He caught the eye at the trials and is going to be a leading player.

11 MELBOURNE HALL gets the services of Purton. He bears close watching down in the weights and barrier four.

12 VICTORIOUS LEADER gets in light. Deserves respect with even luck.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

1 ALPHA HEDGE and Purton have built a nice association these past two starts with a win and a close-up second. In career-best form, he looks on the cusp of stepping into Class 2, especially from Gate 3.

10 LIGHTNING STEED has drawn to get the gun run. He's won two of his last three starts. He can figure from a low gate with no weight on his back.

4 FLYING SWORD has gone to a new level since switching to the Tony Cruz yard. He can make his presence felt again.

7 TOYCOON is still on the up. Won't be too far away, although the wide ally makes things tricky.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

5 AURORA PEGASUS is an impressive talent, having won three from eight. He has shot up 17 points since his debut and still appears to have a few more points to climb. Strong booking of Purton for this first-up assignment.

1 CALIFORNIA RAD is another impressive talent. We have yet to see the best of him. Karis Teetan knows the horse well, having won three times aboard him.

10 TRIPLE TRIPLE has an awkward draw, but he can get into the finish, especially with a light weight.

8 VICTORY POWER is a solid competitor. He has finished inside the top three on 16 occasions, although winning only once. Still, this suits, especially from Gate 2.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

10 CANTSTOPTHEFEELING appeared to have realised his full potential in a recent trail at Sha Tin. He stretched out nicely to finish first for Alexis Badel. Although drawn a touch awkwardly, he's worth taking a chance on at a price.

1 FANTASY is the horse to beat. He's drawn to get the right run and could find the front with ease.

8 LORIZ is one of those who could challenge for the lead. He's made all the running at the Valley previously for a win. It wouldn't surprise to see him do the same again.

5 GUY DRAGON is consistent in this grade. He deserves respect in this field, especially with the booking of Purton.

