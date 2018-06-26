Autumn Assault makes it

Autumn Assault (No. 12) holding off Fame Star (yellow cap) and then survived an objection before being declared the winner.

Autumn Assault on Sunday survived an objection and has earned his ticket to the $325,000 Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m on July 13.

An unlucky neck second to top juvenile Pennywise on debut in the second leg of the Singapore Golden Horseshoe series - the Magic Millions National Yearling Sale Stakes over the Polytrack 1,100m three weeks ago - the Rock 'N' Pop two-year-old was first past the post by half a length in the $85,000 Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m on Sunday.

But he faced an objection by jockey Olivier Placais, the rider of the second horse past the post, Fame Star, for alleged interference over the final 200m.

The protest was, however, dismissed, and trainer David Kok could plan the next assault towards the Aushorse Golden Horseshoe.

"He's still a bit green as you could see. He was laying in, but he sure has good potential," said Kok.

"Benny (Woodworth) rode him well. He waited a little longer to launch him and even though he was stopping and waiting for another horse to come back, he did enough to get home.

"He joined our stable in mid-March and to have already won one race and finished second in two starts is quite remarkable.

"He will go straight to the Group 2 race now."

Woodworth said he had no idea where the alleged interference occurred. He conceded the horse was laying in under pressure, being a young inexperienced horse, but he never impeded Fame Star.

"He did lay in but at no time did he take the running of the other horse," said the Malaysian jockey.

Longshot Nadeem Sapphire (TH Koh) put in a cheeky run at his maiden race by trying to make all, but had to bow to the superior finishes of Autumn Assault and Fame Star, finishing third, 1½ lengths off the winner.