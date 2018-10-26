Ayutthaya set to go one better

The grey Ayutthaya finishing second to Bull N Rum on Oct 5.

The grey Ayutthaya has come right and should be hard to beat in Race 6 at Kranji tonight.

One who has yet to run a bad race, the Lee Freedman-trained four-year-old ran his best race last start, signifying that he was due for a win.

Then, on Tuesday morning, the Australian-bred gelding stamped his chances for tonight's Open Maiden (1) event over 1,400m with a brilliant piece of trackwork.

Taken out by former two-time top apprentice jockey A'Isisuhairi "Harry" Kasim, Ayutthaya worked with gusto on the main Polytrack and pulled up fresh as a daisy.

Bang-in-form French jockey Olivier Placais will take the ride tonight and the widest barrier of 12 should not pose any problem for the in-form galloper.

After all, he is meeting only maiden gallopers and he has the best form in the race.

Ayutthaya ran in a similar type of Maiden affair over the same trip and surface last start on Oct 5 and he ran a pleasing race when only mildly supported and ridden by "Harry".

After staying in midfield, he progressed beautifully but the winner Bull N Rum had stolen the race with a clean break in the run home.

That was also his second run from a spell and it is normally not that good. With his vast improvement, Ayutthaya should win third-up but punters cannot expect good odds now. He is the likely favourite.