Ayutthaya set to go one better
Singapore Friday's best bet
The grey Ayutthaya has come right and should be hard to beat in Race 6 at Kranji tonight.
One who has yet to run a bad race, the Lee Freedman-trained four-year-old ran his best race last start, signifying that he was due for a win.
Then, on Tuesday morning, the Australian-bred gelding stamped his chances for tonight's Open Maiden (1) event over 1,400m with a brilliant piece of trackwork.
Taken out by former two-time top apprentice jockey A'Isisuhairi "Harry" Kasim, Ayutthaya worked with gusto on the main Polytrack and pulled up fresh as a daisy.
Bang-in-form French jockey Olivier Placais will take the ride tonight and the widest barrier of 12 should not pose any problem for the in-form galloper.
After all, he is meeting only maiden gallopers and he has the best form in the race.
Ayutthaya ran in a similar type of Maiden affair over the same trip and surface last start on Oct 5 and he ran a pleasing race when only mildly supported and ridden by "Harry".
After staying in midfield, he progressed beautifully but the winner Bull N Rum had stolen the race with a clean break in the run home.
That was also his second run from a spell and it is normally not that good. With his vast improvement, Ayutthaya should win third-up but punters cannot expect good odds now. He is the likely favourite.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now