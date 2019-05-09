Azzopardi's appeal dismissed

Jockey Joseph Azzopardi has failed in his appeal against the decision of the stewards and the one-month suspension imposed on him over his handling of Per Inpower in Race 3 on April 21.

The stewards had found Azzopardi guilty of a charge in that for some distance passing the 1,000m mark, he deliberately shifted his mount out to a point where it made heavy contact with Reddot Rising (S Noh) on several occasions. This forced the horse out off its course near the 900m mark, subsequently resulting in that horse becoming very unbalanced.

The Australian jockey will be out of action until June 5.