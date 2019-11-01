Baby, Ben is So relieved
Hong Kong jockey Ben So finally heaved a sigh of relief at Happy Valley on Wednesday night, after managing to get the monkey off his back.
He earned his first win of the term with a stalk-and-swoop ride on the Jimmy Ting-trained Baby in the Class 3 Hebe Hill Handicap over 1,200m.
The former champion apprentice has had to fight for scraps in recent seasons. He ended last term with six wins. Before Wednesday, he had only three placings from 71 rides this season.
"It's a relief," said So. "During the last two months, I've been riding horses that did not have very good chances. But I've still been trying my best and, today I got the winner, so I'm really happy." - HKJC
