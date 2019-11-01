Baby, Ben is So relieved

Jockey Ben So is all smiles after scoring his first win of the season on Baby at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Hong Kong jockey Ben So finally heaved a sigh of relief at Happy Valley on Wednesday night, after managing to get the monkey off his back.

He earned his first win of the term with a stalk-and-swoop ride on the Jimmy Ting-trained Baby in the Class 3 Hebe Hill Handicap over 1,200m.

The former champion apprentice has had to fight for scraps in recent seasons. He ended last term with six wins. Before Wednesday, he had only three placings from 71 rides this season.