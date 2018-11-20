Back Against The Grain

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) GIMME THE FIRE races in his new surroundings. He was unlucky on debut and could get his just reward.

(4) BRIDGE OF SPIES is improving and could feature.

(13) OLD MAN TYME is also on the up and could get into the action.

(3) SEA DANCE, (1) BOSCASTLE and (5) THE PINK PANTHER could take home cheques.

(16) ZILLZAAL is a newcomer to watch.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(14) CASTLE GATE, a newcomer, is reported to be working well, so must be respected.

(9) BURINDI is doing better and could confirm.

Long-time maidens (2) CANDELA (39th try - blinkers improved) and (5) GENEROSO (64th try) as well as (3) GIMME A VAR, (6) READYSETGLO and (7) SHADOW QUEEN can take home minor stake cheques.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(16) VONTREO ran on nicely on debut and should enjoy the extra trip.

(3) EUREKA EFFECT and (9) NAIZAK have been finishing close-up, so could be a safer bets.

(10) OWLINTHETREE ran inexplicably below form last time out and (14) RUSSIAN PRINCE also failed to confirm his debut run. But any one of those could produce true form on the day.

(4) ANJOM was heavily backed on debut.

(1) ENTER THE DRAGON can earn, too.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) AGAINST THE GRAIN needed his last run and the distance should be ideal. The one to beat.

(4) PAUSED is running close-up and should again take home money.

(1) CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE, (3) CHIPOFFTHEOLDBLOK, (6) FELIX FANDANGO, (8) LIFE'S A GAMBLE, (10) MY KING and (14) SUMMER HOUSE are all looking for minor money.

Watch first-timer (7) LASAIR.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(4) DAGMAR has ability. She comes off a rest and, if anywhere near ready, should take care of this field.

(8) CRIMSON ROYALE is better than her last two runs and could bounce back.

(5) TAMARINA looks well-above average but has been out of racing for over 10 months.

(3) WITCH OF THE WEST needed her last run, so could improve to feature.

(9) ROCK A ROLL DANCER won only a maiden last time out but has scope.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(3) DOOSRA is holding form and another victory is on the cards. Quite a few will be looking to lower his colours.

(9) CATKIN did better in blinkers and has won seven of eight over this distance.

On their meeting in July, (11) KINGS ARCHER is 6.5kg better off with (2) INFAMOUS FOX for a 3.7-length difference.

(4) EMILY JAY runs well here.

(1) ROCKY VALLEY and (5) TANDAVA aren't without chances either and could earn.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(4) NORDIC REBEL and (5) LONE SURVIVOR renew their rivalry. The former meets the latter on 3kg better terms for a 3.3-length difference and is unbeaten over this course and distance, whereas Lone Survivor is now going the extra 200m.

(2) DAFFIQ is running well and could upstage that pair.

(10) VISIGOTH, runner-up in his last two starts, will be thereabouts again.

(1) CLASSIFY isn't out of it.