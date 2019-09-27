Back Foreign Source

RACE 1 (2,200M)

(1) BENEVOLENCE was not beaten far last time out. His form on the Polytrack is only fair but he could be a danger from a good draw.

(2) CONVENTION has been disappointing but could play a minor role.

(3) OHSOBRIGHT works very well at home but has not shown it on raceday.

(5) GIVEMETHETHUMBSUP is better than his last run.

(6) FIRST NIGHT is improving and could be a welcome winner for trainer G Smith.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(2) FOREIGN SOURCE is improving and is looking for a hat-trick of wins. Stable jockey Greg Cheyne gets the ride and we should take that hint.

(1) VIKING MOON is unbeaten in three starts. He returns for a break and may just prove in need of the run but he is game and always gives of his best.

(5) SCARBOROUGH FAIR is better than her last run.

(6) GLORY DAYS is not out of it.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) BLANCO makes his local debut and it could well be a winning one in this weak field.

Stable companion (2) ROCKS AND DAGGERS disappointed last time out but is capable of much better and must be respected.

(5) GAELIC STORM showed improvement last time out and can go close.

(3) IN THE NAVY needs to do moreto win but might place.

(4) CYCLONE JACK returns from a break but is not out ofit.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(4) BLUSHING BRIDE was a bit unlucky last time out and she should be right there at the finish again.

(1) ELUSIVE GREEN is battling to win but has been consistent of late and could place.

(2) FASHION FORCE should be in the shake-up yet again.

(3) REDAMANCY is better than her last run and could place.

(5) EFFORT might play a minor role at best.

(6) CALANDRA has some fair form.

Respect (8) AMPLE GLORY.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(4) STREAM OF KINDNESS is improving and is looking for a hat-trick and must be considered.

(1) CAPE LEOPARD is a course-and-distance winner.

(2) OKAVANGO DELTA has been in very good form of late and can fight out the finish.

(3) FORT CAROL won on his local debut and is not out of it.

(7) TWICE A POET is capable of an upset.

(8) LEADMAN is battling to win but can go close.

(10) SKYDANCER must be respected.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) DAWNBREAKER may have just needed his last run. This is a step-up in distance for him and he can go close.

(2) GO DIRECT is better than his last run would suggest but could place.

(3) SHOGUN returns from a break and makes his local debut. He can contest the finish.

(4) TOLTEC won full of running on his local debut and could follow up.

(5) FREE AGENT could pop up in the placings.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(2) DANCING IN SEATTLE is very consistent and does have a winning chance.

(3) LUNA WISH is clearly talented and she could be fit enough to win a race like this.

(1) FOREHAND has a wide draw for her jockey to overcome but can contest the finish.

(5) LA ROQUETTE won the last time she was on this surface, so perhaps her recent runs on the turf can be ignored.

(8) CLOUD ATLAS is consistent and can earn.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(1) ELUSIVE DIVA tired late last time out and is at her best over this track and distance. She can go very close yet again.

(2) LOVE TALK ran well over thiscourse and distance last time out. Must be considered.

(4) BELIEVETHISBEAUTY is also suited to this course and trip and can fight out the finish.

(9) REBEL WILSON has been consistent of late and might place.

Watch (10) BLACK GARDENIA.